ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

2022 Clear the Shelters shatters record for animal adoptions

By Hanna Powers
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrVLw_0hd5o3ux00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 wants to thank the Lowcountry for helping us make our 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative the most productive one on record.

A total of 1,246 animals were adopted from Lowcountry animal shelters during the months of August as part of our campaign.

To put that in perspective, last year we broke the previous record at just over 500 adoptions.

Since the program was founded back in 2017, it has saved the lives of 700,000 animals.

Thank you to all of the News 2 viewers who helped champion our cause.

While the month might be over, the work never stops for our shelter partners, and the reason they are able to do so much good is because of your support. If you are interested in adopting, fostering, or volunteering, click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Millions of people expected to travel Labor Day Weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One third of Americans are expected to travel this Labor Day Weekend many of them coming to or passing through the Lowcountry. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says airports across the country are seeing numbers higher than before the pandemic. Travelers at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) said they were […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Pets & Animals
WMBF

Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#The Shelters#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WBTW News13

Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCPL expands hours at Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on Sullivan’s Island will soon have more time to browse for a good book to read. The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Friday announced an expansion of operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library beginning Tuesday, September 6. Leaders said the additional time will help the branch better […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WCBD Count on 2

Water Mission sending emergency water systems to Pakistan

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In the wake of devastating flooding, a Charleston nonprofit is sending emergency water supplies to Pakistan in an effort to help millions of displaced residents. Water Mission, a local organization that provides engineering solutions for water crises in disaster areas, has sent an emergency shipment of water treatment systems, water purification […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society continues to waive adoption fees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society will continue to waive adoption fees for all adult dogs through Sunday.  Charleston Animal Society is determined to ‘clear the shelters’ and will continue to waive adoption fees for adult dogs through Sunday.  Charleston Animal Society worked with NBC during August on the Clear the Shelters initiative, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy