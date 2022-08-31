2022 Clear the Shelters shatters record for animal adoptions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 wants to thank the Lowcountry for helping us make our 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative the most productive one on record.

A total of 1,246 animals were adopted from Lowcountry animal shelters during the months of August as part of our campaign.

To put that in perspective, last year we broke the previous record at just over 500 adoptions.

Since the program was founded back in 2017, it has saved the lives of 700,000 animals.

Thank you to all of the News 2 viewers who helped champion our cause.

While the month might be over, the work never stops for our shelter partners, and the reason they are able to do so much good is because of your support. If you are interested in adopting, fostering, or volunteering, click here for more information.

