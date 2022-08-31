Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Labor Day weekend activities in Vermont
Labor Day weekend is widely considered the unofficial end of the summer season, as the air becomes chilly and the leaves begin to turn colors. As we put the warm weather behind us and begin to look toward fall, here are some ways you can keep the fun going with your family for the long weekend.
mynbc5.com
Dunkin' gives free coffee to teachers in Vermont, northern New York on Sept. 1
If you're a teacher, you might want to head to your local Dunkin' today. Participating Dunkin' locations in Vermont and northern New York are giving out free coffee for teachers all day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The company said all teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Vermont Blood Donation Day encourages residents to give to those in need
Vermonters are being encouraged to help replenish the state's blood supply this weekend after Gov. Phil Scott declared Sept. 4 as Vermont Blood Donation Day. The American Red Cross says that one pint of blood can help save the lives of up to three people. Although much of the country's...
mynbc5.com
Soldier's remains returned home after missing for decades
HINESBURG, Vt. — After years without answers, a Vermont soldier is returning home to his family. “When we heard he was coming home, we were thinking a simple funeral. To see all of the people who care so much about him coming home, I mean some of these people are family, but many are here because they’re veterans," said Starlene Poulin Family of Pvt. Hathaway.
mynbc5.com
COVID-19 rental assistance winding down as federal monies run out
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) will bephased out over the next several months and will stop completely by March 31, 2023. Thanks to federal funding and CARES Act money, the state of Vermont was able to offer rent assistance each month to 12,613 households. The average payment for each beneficiary was $964 and the total spent during the length of the program is $163,890,820.
mynbc5.com
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom
The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of five Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott appoints former state police lieutenant as state's first director of violence prevention
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed former Vermont State Police lieutenant Dee Barbic as Vermont's first director of violence prevention. Barbic, who spent 26 years in law enforcement and public safety, will lead the state's Violence Prevention Taskforce, with the goal of prioritizing early interventions. “Even as...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Agency of Digital Services Secretary steps down from role
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov.Phil Scott announced on Friday that John Quinn, the secretary of Vermont's Agency of Digital Services, is stepping down from his role. Quinn will leave his post later this month to pursue a position in the private sector, according to the release. As secretary of ADS,...
mynbc5.com
Green Cone Solar Digesters available later this month in NY
SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — The Clinton County Health Department is bringing back green cone solar digesters later this month. The initiative around the solar digesters started in April for Earth Day to provide a low-maintenance alternative to composting. The cones are solar heated and they can eliminate food waste that traditional composters can’t handle, like meat, bones and dairy.
mynbc5.com
New York implements new gun laws
On Sept. 1, New York’s new gun laws became active in an effort to improve public safety. “In the processing of newly requested concealed carry permits, some of those changes are going to be that there is going to be review of the last three years of social media of the applicant, and it’s also going to require firearm safety training,” said Darin Perrotte, Saranac Lake police chief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Several major construction projects set to end Nov. 1, giving drivers relief
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Construction projects have been slowing down rush hour commutes for many Vermont travelers. “It’s a long wait. You have a lot of people trying to get to one place and another, you’re waiting quite some time,” said Natasha Carr, who lives in Highgate.
mynbc5.com
VIDEO: Ohio woman gets stuck upside in workout machine
BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio woman was stuck in an unfortunate situation that resulted in her calling 911. Christine Faulds said she became stuck upside down while trying out new work equipment. Faulds was recording on her phone when she became stuck. Faulds attempted to use the inversion table,...
mynbc5.com
Companies responsible for 2021 California oil spill to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. Video above: Drone Footage Shows Oil-Slicked...
Comments / 0