Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Labor Day weekend activities in Vermont

Labor Day weekend is widely considered the unofficial end of the summer season, as the air becomes chilly and the leaves begin to turn colors. As we put the warm weather behind us and begin to look toward fall, here are some ways you can keep the fun going with your family for the long weekend.
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
mynbc5.com

Soldier's remains returned home after missing for decades

HINESBURG, Vt. — After years without answers, a Vermont soldier is returning home to his family. “When we heard he was coming home, we were thinking a simple funeral. To see all of the people who care so much about him coming home, I mean some of these people are family, but many are here because they’re veterans," said Starlene Poulin Family of Pvt. Hathaway.
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

COVID-19 rental assistance winding down as federal monies run out

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) will bephased out over the next several months and will stop completely by March 31, 2023. Thanks to federal funding and CARES Act money, the state of Vermont was able to offer rent assistance each month to 12,613 households. The average payment for each beneficiary was $964 and the total spent during the length of the program is $163,890,820.
mynbc5.com

Vermont Agency of Digital Services Secretary steps down from role

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov.Phil Scott announced on Friday that John Quinn, the secretary of Vermont's Agency of Digital Services, is stepping down from his role. Quinn will leave his post later this month to pursue a position in the private sector, according to the release. As secretary of ADS,...
mynbc5.com

Green Cone Solar Digesters available later this month in NY

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — The Clinton County Health Department is bringing back green cone solar digesters later this month. The initiative around the solar digesters started in April for Earth Day to provide a low-maintenance alternative to composting. The cones are solar heated and they can eliminate food waste that traditional composters can’t handle, like meat, bones and dairy.
mynbc5.com

New York implements new gun laws

On Sept. 1, New York’s new gun laws became active in an effort to improve public safety. “In the processing of newly requested concealed carry permits, some of those changes are going to be that there is going to be review of the last three years of social media of the applicant, and it’s also going to require firearm safety training,” said Darin Perrotte, Saranac Lake police chief.
mynbc5.com

VIDEO: Ohio woman gets stuck upside in workout machine

BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio woman was stuck in an unfortunate situation that resulted in her calling 911. Christine Faulds said she became stuck upside down while trying out new work equipment. Faulds was recording on her phone when she became stuck. Faulds attempted to use the inversion table,...
