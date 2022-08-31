On Sept. 1, New York’s new gun laws became active in an effort to improve public safety. “In the processing of newly requested concealed carry permits, some of those changes are going to be that there is going to be review of the last three years of social media of the applicant, and it’s also going to require firearm safety training,” said Darin Perrotte, Saranac Lake police chief.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO