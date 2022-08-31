ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

1 detained after suspect barricaded inside Fresno home, police say

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a Fresno home has been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The incident prompted a lockdown at nearby McClaine High School and Wishon Elementary School – although officers say there were no threats directed towards those campuses. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

It happened in the area of Clinton and Milbrook and streets were blocked in the Mayfair area as well.

The identity of the suspect has not been officially released. It is unknown what prompted the suspect to barricade himself inside the home or if there was anyone else inside with the suspect at the time.

On Twitter , Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama wrote that the situation was contained.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

