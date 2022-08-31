Read full article on original website
Rollover kills 3 near 136th and Riverdale Road
A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result
Suspects who fled 3-vehicle crash at Santa Fe and Evans still at large
The person suspected of causing a three-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries late Friday night is still at large Saturday morning.
Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
Basement fire causes evacuation of Greenwood Village hotel
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a basement fire at a hotel in Greenwood Village on Thursday morning. The Best Western Plus, located at 9231 East Arapahoe Road, was evacuated just after 4 a.m., according to SMFR. At 4:53 a.m., SMFR tweeted...
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam
ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
Lots burned in the Marshall Fire are for sale, pending, and sold
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The desire to buy burned land full of debris wasn't there back in February when lots burned by the Marshall Fire were put on the market. But a lot has changed in eight months. "It's wonderful to see the healing process of the land and...
Bergman Bowl work will close Keystone Gulch road for remainder of fall season
Keystone Gulch Road, also known as National Forest Service Road 175, will remain closed this fall to motorized vehicles at the upper gate, which is about 2.5 miles up the road from County Road 4, due to heavy traffic from ongoing construction work, the U.S. Forest Service announced. The narrow...
3 people arrested after nearby high school evacuated
A Boulder Valley School District school is being evacuated due to police activity.
Video: Truck crashes into Denver convenience store
Video sent into the FOX31 newsroom shows the moments a truck crashed into a convenience near East Alameda Avenue and Dayton Street.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Working toward snow: Breckenridge Ski Resort and A-Basin enter final stages of lift upgrades
It may be hard to believe, but the 2022-23 ski season is less than two months away in Summit County. With the unofficial end of summer taking place on Labor Day, local ski resorts are making plans to finish any outstanding construction projects before snowmaking begins in a couple weeks.
Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer
Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in
Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
Denver family outraged after father's gravestone buried under inches of dirt
An attempt to visit her dad's gravestone turned into an hours-long effort to find it. Now, Kisa Wright is demanding Riverside Cemetery to do its due diligence with the area's upkeep.
Speeding car crashes into building, suspects run toward Cherry Creek school campus
The Greenwood Village Police Department is investigating after a driver crashed into a building near the Cherry Creek school campus and then multiple people got out of the car and ran toward the campus during dismissal.
Colorado — the last state regulating EMS at the county level — to assume regulatory authority of providers
After July 1, 2024, minimum standards for emergency medical services will move from the county-level to the state because of the Ambulance Service Sustainability and State Licensing law, which was enacted in June. A 20-member task force including Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Chief James Keating will determine...
