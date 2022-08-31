Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies
California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
Massive Bay Area Vietnamese market, food hall proposed for former San Jose Sears
The market would feature multiple food courts, merchandise, a banquet hall and an entertainment center.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
Why Las Vegas is known as Hawaii’s 'Ninth Island'
"As more people relocate from Hawaii to Las Vegas, it's becoming more common to run into someone you know with Hawaii roots."
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
