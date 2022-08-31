Read full article on original website
Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
The water quality at six beaches in Palm Beach County scored in the "poor" range, according to a news release by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.
DELRAY BEACH — When firefighters respond to calls from seniors who've fallen, they're often left with no choice but to break down the door, if there's no other entryway. Not anymore. ...
Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
GL Homes fully funds Hunger Relief programs at Delray Beach and Boca Raton Boys & Girls Clubs for September’s Hunger Action Month. West Palm Beach, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, one in five children in Palm Beach County will go to bed hungry. For the second year, GL Homes will fully fund Boys & Girls Clubs of Delray Beach and Boca Raton’s Hunger Relief programs with a $16,000 donation to mark September as Hunger Action Month. The generous gift will provide more than 12,000 hot, nutritious meals and healthy snacks to the neediest children in the south county area.
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
One of South Florida’s gems is sure to be busy this holiday weekend. John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is tucked along the northern-most tip of Singer Island. It’s the only state park in Palm Beach County, and its four ecosystems stand out, making the park one of the most diverse on the East Coast.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
It's the first of its kind in Florida and only the second in the country. Students at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach are participating in a dual language Haitian Creole program.
The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County.
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
A 75-year-old historic church in Riviera Beach is no longer standing. Demolition crews knocked down the church this week and are still taking down the former church annex.
South Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Palm Beach County. You know you’re from Palm Beach County...
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
It started as an idea to bring attention and revenue to Riviera Beach by holding a beach party. But then came the opposition to the "Wet Dreams" event, and then, allegations the opposition was fueled by fears the event would attract a large crowd of Black revelers to a pavilion on the city's staid, predominantly white Singer Island.
Flavor Palm Beach, the most established of Palm Beach County’s summer dining-deal programs, returns Sept. 1 under new management and with a longer lineup of restaurants. (We’ve listed the five most tempting ones below.) Ushering in Flavor Palm Beach’s 14th year is marketing executive Kerri Paizzi, the dining...
