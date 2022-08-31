ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms

Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County

Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Increasing Food Costs Create Hardships on Families and Children ￼

GL Homes fully funds Hunger Relief programs at Delray Beach and Boca Raton Boys & Girls Clubs for September’s Hunger Action Month. West Palm Beach, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, one in five children in Palm Beach County will go to bed hungry. For the second year, GL Homes will fully fund Boys & Girls Clubs of Delray Beach and Boca Raton’s Hunger Relief programs with a $16,000 donation to mark September as Hunger Action Month. The generous gift will provide more than 12,000 hot, nutritious meals and healthy snacks to the neediest children in the south county area.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park

After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
BOCA RATON, FL
Health
Politics

