WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin. Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba
JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
kicks96news.com
Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba
12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383. 1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street. 2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police...
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala
JUAN GARCIA, 23, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $671.25, $210, $0. DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing, Contempt of Court –...
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder and Repeat DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER MCNEIL, 49, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHRISTANA MOORE, 31, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, False Reporting of a Crime, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600. SHUNTEL MURRELL, 18, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $5,000. NICHOLAS NENE JR, 42, of Philadelphia,...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
Mississippi felon reportedly found with sawed-off shotgun, high-powered rifle during assault investigation gets 10 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly had a sawed-off shotgun and a high-powered rifle in a motel room was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, William Eric Chapman, 41, was found in possession of a firearm by...
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
kicks96news.com
Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage
Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm. A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
WDAM-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
alabamanews.net
Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder
The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges. The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder. Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused...
Man killed when he reportedly tried to pick up cellphone he dropped on Mississippi highway
A man was reportedly trying to pick up a cellphone he dropped on a Mississippi highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning. WTOK in Meridian reports that the accident happened on Highway 45 in Lauderdale County at approximately 6 a.m. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This evening showers and storms moved across the area bringing some heavy downpours of rain. Most of us stayed dry from the rain, but more rain is on the way for us tomorrow. On and off again showers and thunderstorms will start early morning on Sunday and last much throughout the day. Your umbrella will be much needed if you have any plans tomorrow. Keep it packed and handy with you rain showers will stick around for the next few days.
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
WTOK-TV
It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! It is Football Friday. We do have isolated thunderstorms moving into the area as we near 2pm today. Everybody will not see rain, but you all want to pack that umbrella just in case. Heavy downpours are expected, but rain will be fizzling out by the start of kickoff.
