Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard
Publishers, Streamers Reach Deal for Highest Streaming Royalty Rate Ever: Here’s How It Works
Songwriter and publisher U.S. mechanical streaming royalty rates are going up — slowly — to a headline rate of 15.35% of total revenue from 2023-2027. That’s the big news out of Wednesday’s (Aug. 31) joint announcement on the “Phonorecords IV” settlement from the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), the Nashville Songwriters Associations International and the Digital Media Association (DiMA). But how long will it take to get there and at what pace? What are the other conditions? Billboard now has more key details about the deal.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Cumulus Names Music Partnerships Chief; SoundCloud Creator Head Exits
Also this week: Elektra promotes two marketing executives, WME elevates four to music agent and more. Cumulus Media launched a new music partnerships division and tapped Greg Frey to lead the department as vp of music partnerships out of Atlanta. In the role, Frey will coordinate marketing opportunities across Cumulus holdings, including over 300 Cumulus music stations, Westwood One and affiliated social and digital platforms. He was previously vp of programming operations. He can be reached at greg.frey@cumulus.com.
Billboard
The Beatles’ North American Merch Rights Awarded to UMG’s Bravado
At the end of a long and winding road, Bravado scores North American merchandise rights for the Beatles, an arrangement that unites the legendary band’s records and merch under the one roof — Universal Music Group. Through the new partnership, announced Thursday (Sept. 1), Bravado will develop new...
BET
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music Reached Agreement Ending A Year-Long Lawsuit
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music reached an agreement on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to end a year-long lawsuit that claimed they violated false advertising laws by releasing a posthumous album featuring songs sung by “a Jackson impersonator,” according to Billboard. Fans and family members questioned whether three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave Leads 2022 GRM Rated Awards Nominations: Full List
Dave is the leading contender for the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper received six nominations, including two each for both track of the year and video of the year. Dave’s “Clash” (featuring Stormzy) is nominated in both categories. Dave’s other track of the year nominee is “Starlight,” which topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart for four weeks in March and April. His other video of the year nominee is “Verdansk.” Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, is up for album of the year. The album topped the Official...
Billboard
New KPOP Fund Lets Fans Buy Shares of BTS’ Label and Other K-Pop Companies
Starting Thursday, investors can buy shares of entertainment companies behind Korean music and culture through a new exchange-traded fund, or ETF, on the NYSE Arca exchange. Trading under the aptly named ticker KPOP, the ETF includes the stocks of 30 corporations, including four music companies that gave K-pop artists exposure to fans worldwide: HYBE (BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen), SM Entertainment (SuperM, NCT 127, Girls’ Generation), JYP Entertainment (Stray Kids, Twice); and YG Entertainment (BlackPink, Big Bang).
NEWSBTC
Klangaverse Is Set To Make A Change In The Music Industry And Be As Valuable As Shiba Inu And Gala
Shiba Inu (SHIB) was the meme coin created to flip the value of Dogecoin (DOGE), and it’s well on its way, comparing the market cap of the two coins. On the other hand, GALA was the coin created to power Gala games in a play-to-earn ecosystem that has seized the crypto-verse. Now, it’s time for Klangaverse (KLG) as the coin to bring value to music artists and their fans all on one app and network.
Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Karol G feature on the list of Spotify’s most streamed songs of the summer globally
As August draws to a close, most of the summer may be in the rearview mirror – but Spotify’s official 2022 Songs of Summer are here to keep the party going. It’s time to reveal what music soundtracked the past few months of long days, road trips, festivals,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BTS’ RM Joins Korean Musical Collective Balming Tiger for ‘Sexy Nukim’
While BTS continue upon the “Chapter 2” in their careers, group leader RM makes his latest move by teaming up with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The self-described “multinational alternative K-pop band,” Balming Tiger is made up of nearly a dozen different creatives — including musicians, producers, directors, visual artists and writers — working together since 2018 to represent the younger generation and popularize Asian culture on a global level. While the members simultaneously balance their own projects and careers, Balming Tiger releases feature various members coming together with new single “Sexy Nukim” marking their first in a year-and-a-half. For...
Billboard Explains: Songs of the Summer
Every summer, a new batch of songs turn up the heat. What makes a great summer song, how is the song of the season determined and which track will take the title this year? Hit summer songs are typically upbeat, feel-good songs that you can play poolside or at a barbecue. For example, 2021’s “Butter” by BTS and 2015’s “Cheerleader” by Omi were inescapable during those respective summers. “What a fun song in 2015,” Billboard‘s Executive Director of Music, Jason Lipshutz, says of Omi’s hit. “Came out of nowhere, huge remix, huge hit.” Billboard’s 20-position Song of the Summer chart tracks the...
Yungblud Unveils Self-Titled Third Album: Stream It Now
Yungblud is back with his self-titled third studio album, Yungblud, which arrived on Friday (Sept. 2) via LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records. The rocker announced the album on Instagram back in May, writing, “Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment. the difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up...
Watch BTS Glimmer in the Moonlight for New ‘Dalmajung’ Merch Line
Korea is gearing up to celebrate its major harvest festival, Chuseok, on September 10, and BTS is joining in on the holiday fun with the return of their popular Dalmajung merch collection. The group has been taking part in stunning concept photos and videos over the past week, in which each member is seen wearing hanbok, traditional Korean clothing for holidays and special occasions, as they spend a serene evening by the water under the moonlight. The moonlit gleam is the perfect visual representation to accompany Dalmajung, which represents “the moment you look at the full moon,” according to Koreaboo. “Dal” means...
You Can Now Watch ‘Elvis’ on HBO Max & Pre-Order the Blu-Ray
Looking for movies to binge over the Labor Day holiday weekend? Elvis is now streaming on HBO Max. The hit biopic, which recently became the second highest grossing musical biopic of all time worldwide (third domestically) and director Baz Lurhmann’s top-grossing film in the U.S. and Canada, landed on the streaming platform on Friday (Sept. 2). The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 13, but you can pre-order copies now. (More details below) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery and David Wenham star in the film chronicling Elvis Presley’s story as told through the eyes of a...
Billboard
Twitter Readies an Edit Button With a Timely Caveat
Tweets will only be available to edit for 30 minutes after posting, which the company hopes will prevent potential issues. Permanently misspelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past. Twitter said Thursday it’s working on allowing users to edit their tweets, which it said is one of the...
Billboard
Triller Sued Again Over Unpaid Bills, This Time By App Consulting Firm
The new accusations come as Triller, which wants to go public, is already facing high-profile lawsuits from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and from Sony Music. Triller is facing yet another lawsuit over allegations that the social media company is refusing to pay its bills, this time from a smartphone app consulting firm that says its owed more than $132,000 in unpaid fees.
Taylor Swift Unveils Trilogy of Colored Vinyl ‘Midnights’
Swifties have three more reasons to be excited. Taylor Swift has revealed the vinyl release of her forthcoming Midnights LP will be available in three versions, all of them limited editions. The pop superstar appropriately let the news out at the stroke of midnight. “August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers,” reads a post on her Instagram. Taylor herself gives the big reveal a special touch with an adorable video in which she holds aloft the three new versions. Each one features a different cover, with the vinyl records themselves in unique colors as well. View...
BBC
Microsoft Activision deal could lessen competition, UK watchdog finds
Microsoft's plan to buy Activision Blizzard could substantially lessen competition in consoles, multi-game subscription services and game streaming, a UK watchdog has said. Microsoft wants to buy the maker of Overwatch, Candy Crush and Call of Duty for $68.7bn (£59.2bn). But the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says...
CNBC
Snap shares pop on plans to cut 20% of staff as part of major restructuring
Snap shares rose as much as 15% after it confirmed reports it will cut 20% of its more than 6,000-person workforce and said it will scrap several projects, including its Pixy photo-taking drone and its lineup of Snap Originals premium shows. CEO Evan Spiegel announced the moves in a memo...
Billboard
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and DJ Jazzy Jeff Slated for RIAA Honors: Pioneers of Hip-Hop
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has revealed the performers and presenters for its forthcoming RIAA Honors: Pioneers of Hip-Hop event in Washington, D.C. DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mix Master Mike and Rapsody are set to perform at the Sept. 14 celebration, which will honor the contributions of hip-hop genre pioneers Grandmaster Flash and MC Lyte as well as Universal Music Group’s Jeff Harleston (the evening’s label honoree) and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (policymaker honoree).
Digital Trends
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both. But all those questions faded into the background when I got a...
Comments / 0