Dave is the leading contender for the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper received six nominations, including two each for both track of the year and video of the year. Dave’s “Clash” (featuring Stormzy) is nominated in both categories. Dave’s other track of the year nominee is “Starlight,” which topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart for four weeks in March and April. His other video of the year nominee is “Verdansk.” Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, is up for album of the year. The album topped the Official...

