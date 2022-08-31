Ali Gatie is fresh off the release of his new album, Who Hurt You?, and ahead of embarking on tour to support his new music, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk creativity, his collaboration with Kehlani and more. “There’s always that pressure of trying to beat yourself,” he said of making music after having two hits — “It’s You” and “What If I Told You That I Love You” on the Billboard Hot 100. “Sometimes, it’s numbers-wise but also creative-wise. ‘It’s You’ is one of my favorite songs, and there’s times in the studio where you’re trying to beat that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO