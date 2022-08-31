Read full article on original website
Billboard Explains: Songs of the Summer
Every summer, a new batch of songs turn up the heat. What makes a great summer song, how is the song of the season determined and which track will take the title this year? Hit summer songs are typically upbeat, feel-good songs that you can play poolside or at a barbecue. For example, 2021’s “Butter” by BTS and 2015’s “Cheerleader” by Omi were inescapable during those respective summers. “What a fun song in 2015,” Billboard‘s Executive Director of Music, Jason Lipshutz, says of Omi’s hit. “Came out of nowhere, huge remix, huge hit.” Billboard’s 20-position Song of the Summer chart tracks the...
Ellie Goulding & Tems to Receive Special Honors at 2022 BMI London Awards
Ellie Goulding will receive the BMI President’s Award and Tems will receive the BMI Impact Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards, which will be presented at London’s Savoy Hotel on Oct. 3. The private event will be hosted by Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO, and Shirin Foroutan, BMI vice president, creative, Europe. The ceremony also pays tribute to the U.K. and European songwriters and publishers of the previous year’s most-performed songs on U.S. radio and television from BMI’s repertoire. The million-air awards, song of the year, and awards for pop, dance, film, television and cable television music will also be...
Watch BTS Glimmer in the Moonlight for New ‘Dalmajung’ Merch Line
Korea is gearing up to celebrate its major harvest festival, Chuseok, on September 10, and BTS is joining in on the holiday fun with the return of their popular Dalmajung merch collection. The group has been taking part in stunning concept photos and videos over the past week, in which each member is seen wearing hanbok, traditional Korean clothing for holidays and special occasions, as they spend a serene evening by the water under the moonlight. The moonlit gleam is the perfect visual representation to accompany Dalmajung, which represents “the moment you look at the full moon,” according to Koreaboo. “Dal” means...
Bailey Zimmerman Makes History in Hot Country Songs Chart’s Top 10
Bailey Zimmerman makes history on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), becoming the first artist to place three career-opening entries in the top 10 simultaneously since the survey began as an all-encompassing genre ranking in October 1958. Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Where It Ends” and “Fall in Love” (all on Elektra/Warner Music Nashville/WEA) rank at Nos. 6, 7 and 10 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, respectively. “Ends,” released Aug. 19, debuts with 10.4 million U.S. streams and 6,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 25, according to Luminate. “Rock” reached No....
Ali Gatie Talks New Album, Collaborating With Kehlani & More
Ali Gatie is fresh off the release of his new album, Who Hurt You?, and ahead of embarking on tour to support his new music, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk creativity, his collaboration with Kehlani and more. “There’s always that pressure of trying to beat yourself,” he said of making music after having two hits — “It’s You” and “What If I Told You That I Love You” on the Billboard Hot 100. “Sometimes, it’s numbers-wise but also creative-wise. ‘It’s You’ is one of my favorite songs, and there’s times in the studio where you’re trying to beat that...
Dave Leads 2022 GRM Rated Awards Nominations: Full List
Dave is the leading contender for the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper received six nominations, including two each for both track of the year and video of the year. Dave’s “Clash” (featuring Stormzy) is nominated in both categories. Dave’s other track of the year nominee is “Starlight,” which topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart for four weeks in March and April. His other video of the year nominee is “Verdansk.” Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, is up for album of the year. The album topped the Official...
BTS’ RM Joins Korean Musical Collective Balming Tiger for ‘Sexy Nukim’
While BTS continue upon the “Chapter 2” in their careers, group leader RM makes his latest move by teaming up with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The self-described “multinational alternative K-pop band,” Balming Tiger is made up of nearly a dozen different creatives — including musicians, producers, directors, visual artists and writers — working together since 2018 to represent the younger generation and popularize Asian culture on a global level. While the members simultaneously balance their own projects and careers, Balming Tiger releases feature various members coming together with new single “Sexy Nukim” marking their first in a year-and-a-half. For...
Bizarrap & Quevedo Dominate Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart for a Seventh Week
Bizarrap and Quevedo hold strong atop the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart for a seventh week as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” tops the ranking dated Aug. 27. It moves into a tie with four other songs for the eighth-most weeks at No. 1 since the chart launched in 2018.
Taylor Swift Unveils Trilogy of Colored Vinyl ‘Midnights’
Swifties have three more reasons to be excited. Taylor Swift has revealed the vinyl release of her forthcoming Midnights LP will be available in three versions, all of them limited editions. The pop superstar appropriately let the news out at the stroke of midnight. “August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers,” reads a post on her Instagram. Taylor herself gives the big reveal a special touch with an adorable video in which she holds aloft the three new versions. Each one features a different cover, with the vinyl records themselves in unique colors as well. View...
The Weeknd Burns Bright During Sensational, Career-Spanning Presentation for L.A. After Hours Til Dawn Tour Stop
In October 2021, when I interviewed The Weeknd for his Billboard cover story about “Blinding Lights” being the biggest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song of all time, we discussed how the After Hours Til Dawn Tour would cover his two latest albums, 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM, while also revisiting the rest of his catalog. “So you see my problems? These are great problems. These are the kind of problems you want,” the superstar said assuredly, almost as if he already knew his solution would be the stimulating, perfectly engineered pandemonium that arrived at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium Friday...
Louis Tomlinson Drops Earthy ‘Bigger Than Me’ Music Video, Shares How He Found Artistic Freedom After One Direction
Louis Tomlinson has faith in a future where he gets to dream big, call his own shots and, perhaps most importantly, welcome all of the ways he might change along the way. Shortly after announcing that his sophomore album Faith In the Future is set to arrive Nov. 11, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter has released a new music video for his latest single “Bigger Than Me,” and opened up in a new interview about all of the post-One Direction creative freedom he’s enjoyed while making his upcoming record. In the music video, which arrived Friday (Sept. 2), a pensive Tomlinson walks through stunning,...
A$AP Rocky Teases ‘Our De$tiny’ Collab With Playboi Carti
A$AP Rocky surprised fans on Friday (Sept. 2) when he revealed that he’s reuniting with Playboi Carti for a new collab, tentatively titled “Our De$tiny.” The rapper shared a compilation clip featuring the track to his Instagram, featuring a number of scenes of the duo partying it up. “We living the life and we living it large / I was born like this, I can not fall / I’ve been like this, I’m not like y’all / I can’t go to the mall, I’m bigger than them all,” Carti raps on the track An official release for the song has yet to...
Viral Hip-Hop Artist YNG Martyr Signs With Warner Music, Unleashes ‘It Happened’
YNG Martyr is the type of hip-hop artist who drives in his own lane. To push the cliché further still, his car is a self-designed one-off, and he rarely adheres to the speed limit. A proud Wiradjuri man, YNG Martyr today joins the Warner Music Australia roster. And straight out the gate, the 21-year-old drops “It Happened,” his first release through the music major. “It Happened” is a kooky hip-hop number with touches of Earl Sweatshirt, a production that could come from anywhere. If you said it was born in Canberra, the Australian capital, you’d be right, and it would be a...
Which Is Your Favorite Song on Romeo Santos’ New Album ‘Formula, Vol. 3?’ Vote!
Romeo Santos season officially kicked off with the release of his highly anticipated album Formula, Vol. 3, which dropped on Thursday (Sept. 1). The strictly all-bachata album, featuring fusions and hints of pop, merengue, regional Mexican and hip-hop, comes eight years after Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history. Featuring star-studded collaborations with artists such as Rosalía, Justin Timberlake and Christian Nodal, the set — which the self-described King of Bachata had been working on since pre-pandemic times — is home to 21...
New KPOP Fund Lets Fans Buy Shares of BTS’ Label and Other K-Pop Companies
Starting Thursday, investors can buy shares of entertainment companies behind Korean music and culture through a new exchange-traded fund, or ETF, on the NYSE Arca exchange. Trading under the aptly named ticker KPOP, the ETF includes the stocks of 30 corporations, including four music companies that gave K-pop artists exposure to fans worldwide: HYBE (BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen), SM Entertainment (SuperM, NCT 127, Girls’ Generation), JYP Entertainment (Stray Kids, Twice); and YG Entertainment (BlackPink, Big Bang).
Alicia Keys Responds to Fan’s Bum-Rush Cheek Kiss During Vancouver Show: ‘I Was Like What the F–!’
Alicia Keys gets up-close-and-personal with her fans on her current Alicia + Keys world tour. During one of the most popular segments of the show, the singer leaves the main stage to take up residence on a smaller satellite stage in the audience for a DJ-style mini-set in which she alternates versions of songs from her Keys double album, along with playing some fan favorites. The solo set ends with Keys walking back to the stage through the audience while cueing up her beloved 2009 Jay-Z collab “Empire State of Mind.” It’s a crowd-pleasing moment that always gets the audience revved...
Yungblud Talks Inspiration Behind Self-Titled Third Album, Meeting Mick Jagger & More: Watch
Why did Yungblud title his third studio album after himself? Because it’s “about me,” the English rocker says. Released Friday (Sept. 2) through LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records, Yungblud is the follow-up to 2020’s Weird! and includes singles “The Funeral,” “Memories” (featuring Willow), and “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today.” The artist, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, tells Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly that his latest album “was an exercise for me at finding friends and people like me,” noting that he has experienced feelings isolation and loneliness in the past. “I literally looked into an iPhone and went, ‘Hello is there anyone out there...
Beyoncé Partners With Tiffany & Co. for ‘LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE’ Campaign
Tiffany & Co. surprised fans Friday (Sept. 2) by dropping its new campaign starring the one and only Beyoncé. “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE,” the jewelry brand wrote on social media. “The result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between @Beyonce and Tiffany & Co., our new campaign celebrates that true love is only as strong as the love one has for themself.” In the campaign video, Queen Bey absolutely sparkles, dripping in diamonds and donning a number of high-fashion ensembles that include a metallic trench coat, an architectural black bodysuit, and avant garde heels with a black turtleneck and giant...
Elton John Says His Britney Spears Collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ Is ‘All About Her’
Elton John had nothing but good things to say about collaborating with Britney Spears on their new single “Hold Me Closer.” “I’m really happy for Britney, especially because having her on this record is such a gas, for start,” he said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But this is someone who has been through hell, who needed some love in her life, a lot of love from a lot of people, and she’s getting it. “And she hadn’t really made any music since 2016, so it’s all about her for me,” the pop legend continued. “Life...
Madonna’s ‘Finally Enough Love’ Launches at No. 1 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart
Madonna crowns Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart (dated Sept. 3) with the arrival of her remix collection Finally Enough Love. The icon adds her third No. 1 on the chart — which began in 2001 — and first in a decade, following Confessions on a Dance Floor (13 weeks at No. 1, 2005-06) and MDNA (four, 2012).
