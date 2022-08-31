Read full article on original website
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Wonder Man series will bring back the MCU’s weirdest villain
Variety reports that Ben Kingsley is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again for the Disney Plus series Wonder Man. He will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios has yet...
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
‘She-Hulk’ Finally Explains Abomination’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cameo
Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany explains why she initially 'flat-out lied' about being cast in the show
Rumors surfaced in 2020 that the "Orphan Black" star would play She-Hulk. Maslany denied the reports until it was officially announced by Marvel.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
Marvel Fans Just Found a Pixar Easter Egg in Avengers: Infinity War
Some Marvel fans have noticed a Pixar Easter egg in Avengers: Infinity War. At the end of the movie, viewers got to check in with Nick Fury as the carnage from The Snap is wrecking cities around the world. He manages to place a last-ditch pager message to Captain Marvel. But, what fans didn't notice was that helicopter going down in the background actually syncs up perfectly to Frozone's iconic scene in The Incredibles. While Samuel L. Jackson's other character is wondering, "Where is my super suit?!?!," a helicopter is going down in the background the exact same pattern and timing. It's super striking to see spliced together and fans on social media had a hoot recognizing the reference. Check it out for yourself down below.
MCU fans continue to pray for appearance of one iconic ‘Thor’ character
It feels like even the most bizarre characters to exist in the Marvel universe are now getting a big screen appeariance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are stil rallying around one truly strange Thor character popping up. Teased with a neat Easter egg during an establishing shot in...
