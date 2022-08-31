Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
State: ‘Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
pasadenanow.com
Dominoes Train Game for Seniors
The City of Sierra Madre’s Community Services Department is hosting a Dominoes Train Game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Sierra Madre Senior Citizens Center, starting at 11 a.m. In a Dominoes Train Game, the object is for a player to play all the tiles from their hand onto...
pasadenanow.com
Volunteer at Pasadena’s Lovely Arlington Garden
Arlington Garden in Pasadena holds Volunteer Tuesdays every week where volunteers assemble to care for the garden and learn more about regenerative, habitat gardening. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the event begins at 9 a.m. up to 12 p.m. Arlington Garden is a volunteer-built-and-supported garden, and new people are always welcome...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD in Collaboration with Pasadena Playhouse Presents Into the Woods Auditions
Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) in collaboration with Pasadena Playhouse presents “Into the Woods Auditions.”. Tuesday, September 13 at John Muir High School, 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at Pasadena High School, 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, Marshall Fundamental HS, 5:00 p.m. To audition for the All Star Musical,...
pasadenanow.com
Mind-Blowing Lego Creations in Pasadena at Brick Fest Live This Weekend
Brick Fest Live, a LEGO exhibit of mind-blowing creations from all over the world, will be at the Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, as part of their U.S 2022 tour. Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love...
pasadenanow.com
The Gathering Dark Group Event to Feature Aden Polydoros, Alex Brown, Olivia Chadha, Shakira Moise and Tori Bovalino
Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena will host “The Gathering Dark,” a group event on Wednesday, Sept. 7, featuring authors Aden Polydoros, Alex Brown, Olivia Chadha, Shakira Moise, and Tori Bovalino of the book, “The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror,” published by Page Street Kids.
pasadenanow.com
And The Heat Goes On: Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Pasadena Until Thursday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Sunday’s high temperature in Pasadena was 107. Labor Day was predicted to hit 105. Due to the ongoing heatwave, Pasadena extended its cooling...
pasadenanow.com
Old Pasadena Beer Hall, On Best Behavior Since Earlier Complaints, Faces Hearing Officer Review Wednesday
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer is conducting a six-month review of a Modification of Conditional Use Permit for Der Wolfskopf, a German-themed beer hall in Old Pasadena, through a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be online and is open to the public. Modification...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Pat Amsbry, Candidate for Pasadena Board of Education: Private School Dad Goes Public
Yes, we sent our two children to private school – guilty as charged. When we moved to Pasadena nearly 20 years ago our children were in pre-school and kindergarten ages – 3 and 5. Our realtor had ‘warned’ us about the ‘private school tax’ in Pasadena and urged us to look at properties in La Cañada and South Pasadena “for the better schools.” But we fell in love with Pasadena and wanted it to be our home, so we bought a house in Orange Heights, a wonderfully diverse neighborhood in Northwest Pasadena, and began the process of finding the right public schools for our two young boys.
pasadenanow.com
Local Dems Kick Off Countdown to November Midterms
On perhaps the hottest day of the year, eight weeks before the November midterm elections, nearly a hundred Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley Democrats, elected officials and supporters, gathered for a campaign kick-off party at Alkebulan Cultural Center Sunday afternoon. United Democratic Headquarters sponsored Sunday’s kickoff event, which saw State...
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Interim Manager Cynthia Kurtz: City Hall Then and City Hall Now, What’s Changed and What’s the Same
Cynthia Kurtz was until quite recently the Interim City Manager for the City of Pasadena. She brought to that job years of practice — because she was also a previous full City Manager for the City. She took the original job in 1998 and had been with the city for 20 years when she left the position. Kurtz is the only woman to have served as Pasadena City Manager.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. PUSD Superintendent: San Rafael Principal Ramirez Will Return to Campus in “Near Future”. Márquez Tells City Employees ‘It Will Take Us All to...
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Week
Parents, we’ve got you covered! Here’s our focus piece that zeroes in on tons of fun activities for your children this weekend and next week. Monday, September 05, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. Cost: Free with admission. Event location: Southern California Children’s Museum. SCCM has...
pasadenanow.com
Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Announces 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients
The Pasadena-based Armenian Educational Benevolent Union has awarded scholarships to five students in California, two in Armenia and two in Lebanon under the group’s 2022 to 2023 Scholarship Fund. AEBU Southern California Chapter grants these annual scholarships to undergraduate students of Armenian descent who are enrolled at accredited four-year...
pasadenanow.com
On Labor Day, Governor Signs Legislation Authored by Local Assemblymember to Improve Working Conditions, Wages for Fast-Food Workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food restaurant workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. On Labor Day, the governor signed AB 257, also called the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act, which authorizes the creation of the Fast Food Council, comprised of representatives from labor and management, to set minimum standards for workers in the industry. These standards include wages, conditions related to health and safety, security in the workplace, the right to take time off from work for protected purposes and protection from discrimination and harassment.
pasadenanow.com
Revolution in the Barnyard
History tends to repeat itself, and then repeat itself again. A Noise Within’s presentation of George Orwell’s 1945 satire, Animal Farm, as adapted by the National Theatre’s Sir Peter Hall, hammers that point home powerfully. This familiar story of farm animals wanting to rise up against their human leaders degenerates into an ominously dark cautionary tale that seems to ring out a little more truly these days.
pasadenanow.com
Police Oversight Commission Weighs In With On Police Department’s Use of Force Policy
Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission reviewed recommended changes to the Pasadena Police Department’s use of force policy as proposed by its ad hoc committee at its Thursday meeting. Independent Police Auditor Richard Rosenthal said the Commission’s ad hoc committee is recommending changing the use of force policy to...
