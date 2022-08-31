San Diego's top weekend events for Sept. 1-4: Barona Powwow, 'Lion King,' Flume and more

Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 1 to through Sept. 4.

You can also check out some of our latest San Diego guides , which are exclusive for Union-Tribune subscribers, to help you plan your weekend:

Here's your weekend lineup of events.

Thursday

"The Lion King": Disney's 20th anniversary tour of this movie-turned musical is based on the animated movie about an African lion cub's coming of age. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 11. Tickets start at $30.50. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. Visit broadwaysd.com

Friday

Flume: The pandemic forced a lot of artists into unforeseen changes. Producer-DJ Harley Streten was no exception. The Grammy-winning Australian musician known as Flume left the hustle and bustle of L.A. during lockdown and went home to Byron Bay in New South Wales. Streten, the son of a horticulturist, slowed things down and got back in touch with nature. Alongside his longtime collaborator, neighbor and visual artist Jonathan Zawada, Streten even collected field recordings for what would eventually become his third album, “Palaces.” Released in May, “Palaces” debuted at the top spot on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Music chart and includes appearances from vocalists Caroline Polachek and Blur/Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn. A follow-up EP, the four-track “Palaces: The Remixes — Part 1,” dropped in July. While a “Part 2” is sure to follow, Streten recently told London-based website NME that he’s nearly finished with “a full album’s worth” of house music and will soon head into the studio to finish it. Irish DJ and songwriter Sega Bodega opens the show. 6 p.m. Friday . The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. Sold out. (619) 235-0804, theshell.org

Music at the Marston: SOHO, the Save Our Heritage Organisation, presents Music at the Marston: Concerts for Historic Preservation, a series of three concerts of Americana, folk, country and blues music. Three San Diego singer-songwriters perform at each concert, held in the house's rose garden. Tickets are limited; advance purchase encouraged. Tonight: Donn Bree, Dana Duplan and Eric Neilson; Sept. 16: Dennis Doc James, Mark Montijo and Thea Tochihara; Sept. 30: Jeff Berkley, Bobo Czarnowski and Sandé Lollis. Bring lawn chair or blanket; refreshments will be sold, or bring your own. Proceeds will directly support the musicians, and arts and culture programming for the Marston House, built in 1905 for civic leader and merchant George W. Marston, known as the “Father of Balboa Park.” 3-5 p.m. Friday. Marston House Museum & Gardens, 3525 Seventh Ave., San Diego. Tickets $10 SOHO members, $12 nonmembers, at brownpapertickets.com/event/5525742 , (619) 297-9327, or on event days at the Marston House Museum Shop.

Barona Powwow

Join the Barona Band of Mission Indians for their 50th annual Powwow, a celebration of Native American culture and a weekend of contest dancing and drumming, plus food, crafts, drums and more. Dancing starts at 6 p.m. Friday with gourd dancing, followed by the grand entry at 8 p.m. Fun Run 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday; gourd dancing at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., grand entry at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; drumming contest after Saturday evening session. Dry camping permitted. All drums and dancers welcome. Friday through Sunday. Barona Sports Park, 1095 Barona Road, Lakeside. Free. bit.ly/3dRSTsU

"Rest": OnStage Playhouse presents the San Diego premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's drawn-from-life tragicomedy about a retirement home in northern Idaho where a record-breaking blizzard forces the last three residents to contemplate their own mortality when one of them wanders out into the storm. Opens Fridayand runs through Sept. 18. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $15-$25. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayhouse.org

"Ragtime": Moonlight Stage Productions presents the final weekend of this Tony-winning musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's novel about three families — White, Black and immigrant — in turn-of-the-century New York. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com

Saturday

Squish and stomp: The Julian Grape Stomp Festa marks its 25th anniversary with this sticky celebration. Kick off your shoes and get into the grapes the old-fashioned way. If you prefer dry feet, wet your whistle instead with sample sips from local wineries. Plenty of shopping opportunities, including food, as well as music and dancing. Bring lawn chairs if desired, and don't forget your ID; a 21-plus wristband is required for tastings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Menghini Winery, 1150 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian. Tickets $20 (online ordering available) and include wine glass and stomping. Tastings are $1 each; bring cash (small bills) as internet access is spotty. juliangrapestomp.com

Steel Magnolias: Backyard Renaissance Theatre presents Robert Harling's Southern comedy-drama about the bond of friendship between a group of Southern women at a Louisiana beauty parlor. Opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 17. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 10th Ave., San Diego. $32-$40. backyardrenaissance.com

Jazz at the Creek: East will meet West this Labor Day weekend when Philadelphia-bred contemporary jazz band Pieces of a Dream brings '70s vibe to San Diego as part of this year's Jazz at the Creek. The two-day event, themed "We Are One," will be held at Market Creek Amphitheatre and features a musical lineup that includes Pieces of a Dream keyboardist James Lloyd, drummer Curtis Harmon and former bassist Cedric Napoleon as well as Erin Stevenson, Lin Rountree, David P. Stevens, Reggie Codrington and Will Downing, aka "The Prince of Sophisticated Soul." 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Market Creek Amphitheatre, 310 Euclid Ave., San Diego. $65 general admission per day, with two-day passes for $120. mandateprojectimpact.ticketleap.com/jazz-at-the-creek-2022/

Slightly Stoopid: The Summer Traditions 2022 tour will stop in San Diego this weekend with special guests Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth. 5 p.m. Saturday. Petco Park's Gallagher Square, 100 Park Blvd. $60 for general admission. slightlystoopid.com/tour

Sunday

Vista Rod Run: You don't have to be an automotive expert to enjoy the Vista Chamber of Commerce's 32nd annual Vista Rod Run — there's entertainment for everyone. Besides more than 300 classic cars to admire, the downtown event features a street fair with music, arts, craft and food vendors, shopping, breweries and restaurants. Car owners compete for the best of the best to win awards and prizes. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Historic Downtown Village, 307 Main St., Vista. Free. bit.ly/3PIYlMj

Fresh Glass Fest 2: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, and Sip Wine & Beer will host a wine, beer and spirits festival to celebrate women and BIPOC innovators and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry, as well as the launch of the "Fresh Glass" program on KPBS in September. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $125 entry fee includes 10 tastings and souvenir cup and bag. artcenter.org/event/fresh-glass-fest-2

Community Art Day in Oceanside: Oceanside Museum of Art will host a free family artmaking event inspired by the museum's "Pop Smoke" veterans art exhibit. Bring your own shoes as the canvas for a pop art workshop where supplied items can be painted, decorated and glued to your shoes. All materials, except the shoes, will be supplied. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free. (760) 560-6434. oma-online.org

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: San Diego Symphony hosts the 15-member Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with music director and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis at its outdoor Rady Shell. The orchestra, resident at Lincoln Center in Manhattan since 1988, performs a vast repertoire of historical and commissioned works. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego. $50-$110. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

