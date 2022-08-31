ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Gary Navitsky Photo Credit: Facebook/Gary Navitsky

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said.

Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

The Lower Macungie man was behind the wheel of a car that veered off the road, and struck a bridge support column, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof, the coroner said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, Buglio added.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, the death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police - Fogelsville Barracks, with help from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

