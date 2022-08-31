IARP to be discontinued after ruling on KU Jayhawks infractions case and four others

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be dissolved after it rules on the Kansas men’s basketball infractions case and four others, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided Wednesday .

The IARP was created in 2019 at the recommendation on the Commission of College Basketball.

Schools such as KU, which currently have cases being heard by the IARP, were given the opportunity to have their infractions cases decided in a traditional matter or before the new, independent group, the IARP. KU elected to have its case heard by the IARP. The KU case has been ongoing since the athletic department received its initial notice of allegations from the NCAA on Sept. 23, 2019.

The IARP has decided one case so far, involving North Carolina State. Ongoing are investigations concerning KU, LSU, Arizona, Louisville and Memphis.

The Division I Board of Directors in January placed a temporary moratorium on accepting additional cases into the IARP at the request of the Independent Accountability Oversight Committee and the Infractions Process Committee.

According to an NCAA release, “the number of cases referred to the independent process was greater than initially anticipated, which has prolonged case timelines and required significant resources to bring those cases to resolution.”

The NCAA added: “During that time, the Transformation Committee charged the IPC with considering overall changes to the infractions process. The IPC determined that discontinuing the independent process — when combined with the proposals to modernize the peer-review process — would streamline the overall infractions process and make better use of membership and national office resources.”

Also on Wednesday … the NCAA adopted three proposals designed to “accelerate the timelines for infractions cases.”

One proposal according to the NCAA is to “prohibit deadline extensions (requested by schools) except in clear and extreme circumstances. Members will also be encouraged to pursue the more timely, cooperative methods of resolving cases, reserving Committee on Infractions hearings for the most serious cases.”

The NCAA said there would be “a new standard for head coach responsibility requirements.”

The NCAA also has instituted measures designed to speed the appeals process. Those include …”limiting appeals of penalties to only those that fall outside legislated penalty guidelines.”

Also ...

• “Overturning Committee on Infractions decisions only when an appealing party demonstrates that no reasonable person could have made that decision.

• Resolving the majority of appealed cases through a written record rather than conducting oral arguments.

• As with the peer-review proposal, prohibiting extensions to timelines except in extreme and clearly defined circumstances.

• Removing the automatic stay for appealed penalties.

• Authorizing the Infractions Appeals Committee to issue summary affirmations of COI decisions without further comment.”

Of Wednesday’s actions, Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia and chair of the Board of Directors said: “These changes to the overall infractions process will accelerate the timelines for infractions cases. With the adoption of the new constitution in January, NCAA members committed to resolving cases fairly and in a timely fashion, thus holding those responsible for violations accountable and avoiding penalizing those who were not involved in rule-breaking.”