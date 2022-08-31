This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.

