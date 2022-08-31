Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Family-owned brewery now open in Lynnwood
What began as a passion project during the early stages of the pandemic has quickly become a dream turned reality for Brandon and Jordan Molina. This father-son duo has opened Peace of Mind Brewing at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on Aug. 22. “We are excited to finally pour for...
urbnlivn.com
Remodeled mid-century modern on Mercer Island’s First Hill
2967 74th Ave SE is a remodeled mid-century modern on Mercer Island’s First Hill neighborhood. This home has a lot to love with a great layout with the living room flowing into the kitchen and then into the dining room. The three bedrooms in this 2,860 square foot are all on the upper level creating a sanctuary away from the hosting/gathering themed main level.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Fair on 44th community block party returns Sept. 10
The City of Lynnwood is hosting the Fair on 44th — its annual health and safety community block party — on Saturday, Sept. 10 and everyone is invited. Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city will be closing down 44th Avenue West from the fire station to the police station for a community celebration that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretseattle.co
You Can Catch A Movie For $3 At These Seattle Theaters This Saturday
This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
KUOW
Pat Wright, Seattle's first lady of gospel, dies at 78
Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Wright, who dedicated her life to gospel music and community service, died Tuesday, Aug. 30 after a long illness. She was 78. Wright, known for her soulful voice, had four-octave range. But she was probably best known for founding the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle, a...
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
KING-5
Grab a bite and explore other worlds at Mox Boarding House in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an increasingly digital world, analog tabletop gaming continues to grow in popularity. Mox Boarding House has locations in Bellevue, Seattle, and Portland and is opening a fourth spot in Chandler, Arizona. The multi-purpose game store features retail space with every imaginable tabletop game, places for...
RELATED PEOPLE
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
seattlerefined.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
downtownbellevue.com
Woobling Korean BBQ Slated to Open Winter 2022
Woobling Korean BBQ, which is currently under construction, is planned to open in late November. The restaurant is located on 112th Avenue Northeast, next to Lunchbox Laboratory. The Korean eatery will feature traditional flavors. It is going to be an Omakase (chef’s choice) full course menu experience. They plan to...
4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens a Ballard Turkish Restaurant
Couple Berk Güldal and Katrina Schult stunned the Seattle dining scene with Turkish food unlike any the city had experienced before when the pair left the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread restaurant in California to start a Seattle pop-up called Hamdi in the summer of 2021. At the pop-ups (most frequently held...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Garfield High School Celebrates 100 Years Of Rich Tradition
James A. Garfield believed that the South had to be “beaten to its knees,” that both slavery and landed estates had to be abolished. “It is well known that the power of slavery rests in the large plantations,” wrote the 20th President of the United States James A. Garfield. “If the slaveholders continued to have power, they would use that power to the detriment of the freed people.”
gigharbornow.org
One year of Now: We’re celebrating our first anniversary
Gig Harbor Now came into existence at precisely 6 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021. That’s when the new nonprofit news website published stories about a new roundabout planned for the Harborview-Stinson intersection; school construction; a looming toll increase on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge; a poetry walk; and a story about us, and how we came to be.
Comments / 0