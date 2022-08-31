Beshear: Louisiana donating up to 300 travel trailers to EKY

The need for stable, intermediate housing is currently significant in Eastern Kentucky. And thanks to a partnership with Louisiana, the state's travel trailer program can scale quickly.

Louisiana is donating up to 300 travel trailers to house people in Eastern Kentucky. According to Governor Andy Beshear, the trailers were previously used to house survivors of Hurricane Ida.

“Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana know a lot about what we’re going through. They’ve seen the pain and the devastation of water pushed by hurricanes can cause, but despite all they’ve been through themselves, they’re helping us now," he said. “They’re paying the help that they got from others forward.”

“We understand the importance of helping people in the aftermath of a natural disaster, including helping them find shelter as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Kentucky to help its residents in Eastern Kentucky by providing interim shelter as they recover and rebuild from the devastating floods that swept through their region in July.”

Kentucky has 119 of its own travel trailers on the ground in eastern Kentucky right now. But more are on the way. According to Gov. Beshear, the first 65 trailers of Louisiana's donation will be moved to Letcher and Floyd counties this week.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky's only cost for the trailers will be transport and preparation. This saves Kentucky more than $40,000 per trailer.

“They are as nice as any trailer that we have purchased and it’s going to allow us to amplify this program significantly," he said.