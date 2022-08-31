KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Fiji at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi everyone, my name is Fiji. I am a little bit nervous here at the shelter and adjusting has been hard for me. I am not a fan of other dogs and can be picky about my people. Once I am comfortable I turn into a very spunky little guy! I love to be pet and will make my way right into your lap if you let me! I also love to give kisses and will be sure to leave your face wet with them when you leave! Despite my size, I like to think I am pretty tough but don't let it fool you! I am a big lover at heart. If you are interested in meeting with me call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! Because of my nervousness, I am only viewable at the shelter upon request."

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO