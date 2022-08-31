ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

North Loup teen charged as an adult, accused of raping sister

ORD, Neb. — A 17-year-old North Loup man has been charged as an adult after he allegedly sexually assaulted his 10-year-old sister. The teen is charged in Valley County Court with first-degree sexual assault and incest. NTV News is not naming the man to protect the identity of the victim.
NORTH LOUP, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney residents charged after numerous drugs found in motel room

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney residents have been charged after Kearney Police found numerous drugs in their motel room Wednesday morning. Jerrad Shah, 27, and Abagail Allmon, 21, are both charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a legend drug.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Nebraska Extension

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jill Goedeken, 4-H extension educator, talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: OMG Cupcakes Galore

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — OMG Cupcakes Galore stops by at the Nebraska State Fair with some sweet treats to share. They are a home-based bakery out of Grand Island. Their booth is located in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Local marching bands boom at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can hear the beating of drums often times as you roam the Nebraska State Fair. Several local school marching bands can be seen performing. Kelley Jordan, Centura band director, said it’s a great way for her “small but mighty” band to prepare for upcoming competitions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Program allows 4-Hers new way to showcase work with livestock

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Livestock Achievement Program is giving 4-H participants a new way to show off the work they do with livestock outside the arena. Ashley Benes, a Nebraska Extension educator, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about it. This segment is sponsored by...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Sexual Assault#Business Owner#Violent Crime#Gi
NebraskaTV

CCC working to educate Nebraska's next ag leaders

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Wade Hilker was once an FFA advisor at Columbus Lakeview. Now he’s sharing his passion for agriculture instructing students at Central Community College. He said about half right now come from ag backgrounds and half don’t. NTV talked with Hilker at the Nebraska...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Fiji

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Fiji at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi everyone, my name is Fiji. I am a little bit nervous here at the shelter and adjusting has been hard for me. I am not a fan of other dogs and can be picky about my people. Once I am comfortable I turn into a very spunky little guy! I love to be pet and will make my way right into your lap if you let me! I also love to give kisses and will be sure to leave your face wet with them when you leave! Despite my size, I like to think I am pretty tough but don't let it fool you! I am a big lover at heart. If you are interested in meeting with me call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! Because of my nervousness, I am only viewable at the shelter upon request."
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NebraskaTV

State Fair: CPI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Steve White talked with Cole Opbroek, CPI Sales Agronomist, about the product outlook and supply for 2023 growing season. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Teacher Transitional Program tackling the need for more educators

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — You never know the path life will take you on. After getting their degrees, two central Nebraskans are making a switch to education. “Since I didn’t go the traditional route of being a teacher, and going through all of that, it’s definitely been an adjustment," said Kiley Codner, an agriculture teacher at Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, NE
NebraskaTV

The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair "proud" of showcasing Hispanic culture in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Besides livestock shows, games, and food, the State Fair brings to Grand Island many different types of concerts for different types of likes and cultures. State Fair board members said they want everyone, no matter their background, to feel welcome and represented. As the years...
NebraskaTV

State Fair: CPI CEO Gary Brandt

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI CEO Gary Brandt joins us to talk about the challenges they have felt over the past year, and how farmers are feeling about the growing season. Brandt also touches on the war in Ukraine, and how that impacts the ability to get products or sell grain.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy