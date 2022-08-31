Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
North Loup teen charged as an adult, accused of raping sister
ORD, Neb. — A 17-year-old North Loup man has been charged as an adult after he allegedly sexually assaulted his 10-year-old sister. The teen is charged in Valley County Court with first-degree sexual assault and incest. NTV News is not naming the man to protect the identity of the victim.
NebraskaTV
Kearney residents charged after numerous drugs found in motel room
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney residents have been charged after Kearney Police found numerous drugs in their motel room Wednesday morning. Jerrad Shah, 27, and Abagail Allmon, 21, are both charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a legend drug.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Hospital Association responds to 'violent patient event' at Grand Island hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association is speaking out after a patient threatened people and caused damage at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, the man was reportedly causing damage and was running around with a large piece of wood...
NebraskaTV
GINW Superintendent sends letter to parents addressing school newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The superintendent of Grand Island Northwest School District is speaking out in a letter to parents regarding the future of the school's student newspaper. It had been reported by multiple outlets that the paper, The Saga, was canceled due to certain articles centered on the...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Nebraska Extension
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jill Goedeken, 4-H extension educator, talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
NebraskaTV
State Fair: OMG Cupcakes Galore
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — OMG Cupcakes Galore stops by at the Nebraska State Fair with some sweet treats to share. They are a home-based bakery out of Grand Island. Their booth is located in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
NebraskaTV
Local marching bands boom at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can hear the beating of drums often times as you roam the Nebraska State Fair. Several local school marching bands can be seen performing. Kelley Jordan, Centura band director, said it’s a great way for her “small but mighty” band to prepare for upcoming competitions.
NebraskaTV
Program allows 4-Hers new way to showcase work with livestock
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Livestock Achievement Program is giving 4-H participants a new way to show off the work they do with livestock outside the arena. Ashley Benes, a Nebraska Extension educator, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about it. This segment is sponsored by...
NebraskaTV
Some exhibits for sale for the first time at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As you check out the open class exhibits at the Nebraska State Fair you’ll see something new this year: dots. For the first time some items in the Visual Arts Department are for sale. That includes all works from the Plein Air at the...
NebraskaTV
CCC working to educate Nebraska's next ag leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Wade Hilker was once an FFA advisor at Columbus Lakeview. Now he’s sharing his passion for agriculture instructing students at Central Community College. He said about half right now come from ag backgrounds and half don’t. NTV talked with Hilker at the Nebraska...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Fiji
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Fiji at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi everyone, my name is Fiji. I am a little bit nervous here at the shelter and adjusting has been hard for me. I am not a fan of other dogs and can be picky about my people. Once I am comfortable I turn into a very spunky little guy! I love to be pet and will make my way right into your lap if you let me! I also love to give kisses and will be sure to leave your face wet with them when you leave! Despite my size, I like to think I am pretty tough but don't let it fool you! I am a big lover at heart. If you are interested in meeting with me call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! Because of my nervousness, I am only viewable at the shelter upon request."
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Fonner Park plans for future of Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the State Fair wraps up at Fonner Park the campus prepares to welcome Grand Island Casino Resort. NTV News visits with Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort and Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park.
NebraskaTV
Go for this, go for that: State Fair "gofers" go to make the fair a success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Go for this, go for that, the “gofers” pop up wherever help is needed on the fairgrounds. This unique State Fair Crew isn’t on stage even if they do call themselves the “Mike and Dave Show.”. They take their show on...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: CPI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Steve White talked with Cole Opbroek, CPI Sales Agronomist, about the product outlook and supply for 2023 growing season. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
NebraskaTV
Teacher Transitional Program tackling the need for more educators
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — You never know the path life will take you on. After getting their degrees, two central Nebraskans are making a switch to education. “Since I didn’t go the traditional route of being a teacher, and going through all of that, it’s definitely been an adjustment," said Kiley Codner, an agriculture teacher at Wood River.
NebraskaTV
The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
NebraskaTV
State Fair "proud" of showcasing Hispanic culture in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Besides livestock shows, games, and food, the State Fair brings to Grand Island many different types of concerts for different types of likes and cultures. State Fair board members said they want everyone, no matter their background, to feel welcome and represented. As the years...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: CPI CEO Gary Brandt
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI CEO Gary Brandt joins us to talk about the challenges they have felt over the past year, and how farmers are feeling about the growing season. Brandt also touches on the war in Ukraine, and how that impacts the ability to get products or sell grain.
