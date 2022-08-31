Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Pal’s Diner hosts grand opening after move to Muskegon
A historic west Michigan eatery is celebrating its third grand opening. Pal’s Diner kicked off the holiday weekend Thursday night 50’s style with a retro bike night in Muskegon.
Parents: Disney-themed danced party benefitting charity coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids musician is giving back to the community with a Disney-themed dance party later this month. Jared Bartlett is the DJ known as Ghost Wallace. Six years ago, he decided to start hosting a yearly charity event. Shields of Hope is the recipient...
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
Take a trip back in time at fully-restored 50s diner’s grand opening in Muskegon
Travel back to the 1950s at this grand opening for a restored diner in Muskegon. Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Pal's Dinner would be moving from Grand Rapids to Muskegon. Pal's Diner became an addition to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson after they removed a window...
WZZM 13
Pal's Diner reopens in Muskegon after restoration
A fully-restored historic 50s diner, is now open at it's new location in Muskegon tonight. You can find them at Hot rod Harley Davidson on Shoreline Drive.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Grand Rapids Meijer set to open two small format grocery stores in early 2023 in Lake Orion & Macomb Township
From supercenters to mini stores... The Grand Rapids-based retailer is taking on more of the small-format concept stores instead of their full grocery supercenters. Two new stores are set to open in the early months of 2023. One will be in Lake Orion and the other will be in Macomb Township.
Do You Remember the Schnitzelbank Restaurant? It Was a Great Place!
Ah, the great restaurants of Grand Rapids past. So many are gone now, but not the memories. One of my most favorite memories is that of the Schnitzelbank. What a classic place!. Sitting on the corner of Jefferson Street and Wealthy for so many years, it was the oldest restaurant...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
Fulton Street Farmer's Market collects more than 1,000 pounds of food per week for those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While summer may be wrapping up soon, there's still eight more weeks left of the regular season at Fulton Street Farmer's Market. This 100th season of the market has been looking a little different after the market closes every week. It has taken over the gleaning initiative.
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Robinette's unveils new corn maze design honoring their roots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, the folks at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery set out to do something different for their corn maze, but this year they are doing something a bit more familiar. Their corn has been laid out in the pattern of something that they know all too well — a giant apple!
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
John Ball Zoo saying farewell to koalas
If you're looking for something fun to do with over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see their koala's.
$6,000 worth of school supplies donated by Muskegon car dealership
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Local children are starting the brand new school year in style thanks to the generosity of the staff at Betten Baker Muskegon and the community. Betten Baker hosted a school supply drive in the months of July and August. The sales staff competed to collect the most school supplies, books and backpacks.
Dispatch: No one injured in GR garage fire
No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a garage on Grand Rapids’ west side Friday afternoon, dispatch says.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Saturday
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday morning.
Manhattan park trail upgrades concern some residents ahead of final approval
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Manhattan Park is likely to see major upgrades to its trail system in the next year, with the addition of mountain biking trails and upgrades to currently existing wooded paths. The project was budgeted to cost $150,000, with half of the...
