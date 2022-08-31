Read full article on original website
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
James, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea team news for West Ham clash
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Southampton in midweek. West Ham head across the capital for the re-arranged fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
Rio Ferdinand analyses historic match against Arsenal dubbed the ‘Battle of the Buffet’
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has provided a fascinating insight into the famous 2004 clash against Arsenal, dubbed the ‘Battle of the Buffet’. Arsenal arrived at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ with an unbeaten run of 49 matches, however, their match soon turned into a nightmare.
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Rating Manchester United's first transfer window under Erik ten Hag and why it's ultimately a positive result
Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window came to an end on Thursday, just over an hour after the side recorded a third straight Premier League win. That victory came over bottom of the table Leicester City, with the single goal coming from Jadon Sancho. This fixture saw three of...
Chelsea head of international scouting Scott McLachlan departs after Thomas Tuchel's Petr Cech admission
Chelsea head of international scouts Scott McLachlan has left the club after 11 years, it has been revealed. McLachlan has been at Chelsea for the past 11 years, joining the club from Fulham where he was a technical scout. The move comes following the end of the summer transfer window,...
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Mark Goldbridge's combined Man United/Arsenal XI causes outrage on social media
Mark Goldbridge's combined Manchester United/Arsenal XI has caused an outrage on social media ahead of their big Premier League meeting. Erik ten Hag's Man United welcome league leaders Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday. YouTuber Goldbridge has put together his combined XI between both sets of teams ahead of the...
Thomas Tuchel glad to focus on coaching Chelsea as Todd Boehly searches for sporting director
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is glad to focus on coaching his team now the transfer window has shut. The Blues were the heaviest spenders during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria.
Cristiano Ronaldo clashing with Thierry Henry and shushing the Arsenal fans is a moment that will go down in history
A video of a young Cristiano Ronaldo shushing Arsenal fans in a classic Premier League meeting has resurfaced online and gone viral ahead of Sunday's big clash. Manchester United host Arsenal in the standout fixture this weekend, with both clubs in great form ahead of the Old Trafford showdown. Man...
