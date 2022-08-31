ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Life Expectancy Drops for Second Consecutive Year

 3 days ago

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped down to 76.1 years old in 2021 from 77 in 2020, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Excessive deaths from COVID-19 are to blame, alongside long-standing problems like drug overdoses, heart and liver diseases, and suicide.

"In 2021, things should have been far better," Noreen Goldman, a Princeton University demographer, told the Washington Post . "There's some countries whose life expectancy in '21 was higher than pre-pandemic. They suffered in 2020, and by '21, they had more than recovered. That's not us."

The drop represents the first two consecutive years of declining life expectancy since the 1960s. In 2019, Americans could expect to live about 78 years and 10 months. Americans can now expect to live as long as they did in 1996.

Life expectancy is the number of years a baby born in a certain year can expect to live. According to Robert Hummer, a University of North Carolina researcher, life expectancy is "the most fundamental indicator of population health in this country." It rose for decades until before the pandemic.

As with the overall impact of the pandemic, its deleterious effects on expectancy hit some groups more than others. Men lost a full year on average from a life expectancy of 74.2 years in 2020 to 73.2 years in 2021. Women lost about 10 months with life expectancy for American women declining to 79.1 years in 2021 from 79.9 years in 2020.

The hardest hit racial groups were Native Americans. Native American and Alaskan Natives now have a life expectancy of about 65, which represents a loss of about 6.5 years in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, Asian Americans lost around 2 years in that time and now have a life expectancy of 83.5.

There could be a number of reasons for the disparities. Lack of access to quality health care, lower vaccination rates, and populations with greater proportions of front-line workers.

COVID-19-related deaths contributed about 50 percent to the drop of life expectancy. The second-largest contributor was "unintentional injuries," followed by death from heart disease, liver disease or cirrhosis, and suicide. Overdose deaths are classified as accidental injuries and killed a record 170,000 Americans last year.

