Lyft Hit with More than a Dozen Legal Complaints from Passengers and Drivers Alleging Sexual and Physical Assault

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
Oregon Man Who ‘Clobbered His Mama’ with Baseball Bat and Complained About Her for 15 Minutes in 911 Call Is Sentenced to Prison
A Hillsboro, Oregon man who was found guilty of fatally beating his “disabled, elderly” mother with a baseball bat before calling 911 and complaining about her for 15 minutes was sentenced to life in prison. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced that Garth Patrick Beams was sentenced...
A New York Uber driver stopped his car with a passenger inside and ran into a burning building to help people escape
The passenger in his car told CBS that she believes her Uber driver, Fritz Sam, got two people out of a burning building in Brooklyn.
An Uber driver passed a building on fire while taking a passenger to the airport. He stopped to evacuate the residents
Uber driver Fritz Sam is being hailed a "hero" by the company's CEO after he sprang into action and helped evacuate residents from a burning building in New York City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trial Date Set for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision
A 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl has been scheduled to go on trial in October. The case generated national controversy when the victim traveled to Indiana to secure an abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade.
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country
A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Hawaii Man Convicted of Murder After Claiming Nurse Caused Stabbing Victim’s Death During CPR
A Hawaii man was convicted late this week of stabbing a 19-year-old California resident to death during the early summer of 2021. Oscar K. Cardona, 23, was found guilty by jurors in Oahu Circuit Court of murder in the second degree over the death of Elian Delacerda, who died during the early morning hours near a beach in Waikiki.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Compliant’ Arkansas Man Files Federal Lawsuit Against Cops Who Allegedly Beat Him ‘Without Provocation’ in Scene Caught on Video
A man portrayed in a recent video being beaten by Arkansas law enforcement officers has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. The man, identified as Randal Ray Worcester in jail records and as Randal Worcester II in the federal complaint, alleges five separate counts: (1) a violation of the Fourth Amendment, (2) a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, (3) a violation of federal civil rights law 42 U.S.C. § 1983, (4) the tort of negligence, and (5) the torts of assault and battery. Worcester is listed as an Oklahoma resident.
Cincinnati Fires Police Officer Heard Using Anti-Black Racial Slur While on Duty
The Ohio police officer heard using a racial slur and swearing repeatedly on her body-worn camera has officially been fired. The Cincinnati City Manager’s office reportedly made the announcement Monday, according to the Enquirer, approving the recommendation from the Cincinnati Police Department to fire Officer Rose Valentino. “I want...
Evicted, Armed Tenant ‘Very Evilly’ Started Fire at Rental Complex So He Could Ambush Others Who Were Fleeing the Scene: Police
Four people are dead after one of them started a fire at a rental complex and shot at fleeing people overnight, according to cops in Houston, Texas. A local police officer killed him, authorities say. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner did not identify anyone involved in a press conference early...
Gunman with AR-15-Style Rifle Launched Deadly Attack on Grocery Store in Oregon: Cops
The gunman and two other people are dead after the suspect launched a deadly attack on a grocery store at the end of the weekend, according to cops in Bend, Oregon. Authorities did not initially name the deceased. Authorities received calls for service at The Forum shopping center at approximately...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0