Arizona State

arizonasuntimes.com

County Clerk Prosecuted After Exposing Election Discrepancies in Colorado Tells Arizona Republicans Her Story

Legislative District 10 Republicans and Michele Swinick of the Save My Freedom Movement put on an event Wednesday evening featuring the story of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who says she believes she encountered programming discrepancies with the voting machines in her county in Colorado, and is now being prosecuted for election tampering.
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
AZFamily

Blake Masters scrubs campaign website of controversial topics

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following his primary victory this month, Blake Masters removed some of the most controversial topics on the site about two issues that helped him win. A review of an internet archive, the Wayback Machine, shows Masters appeared to promote the discredited claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump while supporting a restrictive abortion law.
arizonasuntimes.com

FreedomWorks Arizona Endorses Kari Lake

FreedomWorks’ Arizona contingency endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, according to a Tuesday release. “Kari Lake is the only candidate in this race with the backing of the grassroots; for that reason and more, we are proud to endorse her for Arizona governor,” said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America’s executive director. “Having served as a news anchor in Phoenix for over 20 years, Kari is a familiar face whom Arizonans trust. We have every reason to believe that she will continue to be accountable to the people as governor.”
TaxBuzz

Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million Scam

Two men from Arizona and California, respectively, are headed to prison after conducting a dental franchise investment scam involving wire fraud and money laundering. The IRS Criminal Investigation division investigated the case. In an official release, the agency noted that from 2011 through 2017, David Alcorn of Scottsdale, AZ, and Aghee William Smith II, from Roseville, CA, operated their scheme out of Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, and Hampton Roads, Virginia.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years

Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools

PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. "We need to take these kinds of threats and these incidents very seriously," said Anita Mortensen with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Cochise County. On Aug. 29, authorities said a...
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
