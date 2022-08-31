Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Katie Hobbs hasn't agreed to debate Kari Lake. She proposes this alternative instead
Democrat Katie Hobbs has yet to agree to debate her opponent in the Arizona governor's race, Kari Lake, and instead proposed back-to-back town hall-style interviews that will keep her separated from the conservative firebrand. Hobbs made the counterproposal in a Friday press release, the same day the Citizens Clean Elections...
nevalleynews.org
Kari Lake’s anti-abortion reported tweet “creeped out” some Arizona voters
Trump endorsed gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake’s tweet of the “culture of abortion” being over and a new chapter will help “women become the Mothers they are meant to be,” has some Arizona voters angry enough to believe that Lake and other GOP candidates running for the state’s top offices are “creepy.”
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Why Katie Hobbs may be hesitant to take on Kari Lake in an AZ governor debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week saw the state Supreme Court rule that certain records related to the 2020 audit can be kept secret. And the fate of Arizona's gubernatorial debate is in limbo as Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs considers whether...
AZFamily
Arizona Democratic governor nominee debuts ad focusing on border security plan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the general election heating up, Katie Hobbs is trying to toughen up her image on immigration. The Democratic nominee for governor unveiled a new ad this week highlighting her border security plan. The 30-second spot features Hobbs walking through the desert with two sheriffs from...
arizonasuntimes.com
County Clerk Prosecuted After Exposing Election Discrepancies in Colorado Tells Arizona Republicans Her Story
Legislative District 10 Republicans and Michele Swinick of the Save My Freedom Movement put on an event Wednesday evening featuring the story of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who says she believes she encountered programming discrepancies with the voting machines in her county in Colorado, and is now being prosecuted for election tampering.
Report shows Arizona's newly naturalized voters could play key role in midterms
A new report released this week highlights the “outsized role” that newly naturalized voters could play in Arizona, a key swing state that some have called an epicenter of the fight for voting rights. Between 2016 and 2020, Arizona became home to almost 64,000 new U.S. citizens, according...
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says more education funding should go to teachers
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants more money to go into the pockets of teachers. “I don’t think we pay our teachers enough,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday. Lake, whose father was a public school teacher,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
AZFamily
Blake Masters scrubs campaign website of controversial topics
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following his primary victory this month, Blake Masters removed some of the most controversial topics on the site about two issues that helped him win. A review of an internet archive, the Wayback Machine, shows Masters appeared to promote the discredited claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump while supporting a restrictive abortion law.
arizonasuntimes.com
FreedomWorks Arizona Endorses Kari Lake
FreedomWorks’ Arizona contingency endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, according to a Tuesday release. “Kari Lake is the only candidate in this race with the backing of the grassroots; for that reason and more, we are proud to endorse her for Arizona governor,” said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America’s executive director. “Having served as a news anchor in Phoenix for over 20 years, Kari is a familiar face whom Arizonans trust. We have every reason to believe that she will continue to be accountable to the people as governor.”
fox10phoenix.com
Judicial retention elections: What you should know about the vote on Arizona judges
PHOENIX - There are many offices that are up for election in the 2022 elections in Arizona, from Governor to Senate and members of the Arizona State Legislature. Besides those offices, however, voters will also get to vote on whether a number of state judges will be allowed to remain in office.
Abortion advocates and providers draw line between police violence and reproductive rights
(Phoenix) — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is the largest prosecutorial office on the ballot nationwide in 2022. Two-thirds of Arizona's criminal traffic runs through Maricopa, which nearly five million Arizonans call home.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million Scam
Two men from Arizona and California, respectively, are headed to prison after conducting a dental franchise investment scam involving wire fraud and money laundering. The IRS Criminal Investigation division investigated the case. In an official release, the agency noted that from 2011 through 2017, David Alcorn of Scottsdale, AZ, and Aghee William Smith II, from Roseville, CA, operated their scheme out of Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, and Hampton Roads, Virginia.
KTAR.com
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
flinn.org
Mayo Clinic continues expansion of medical education, research, and care in Arizona
Mayo Clinic first arrived in Arizona in the late 1980s with the opening of its Scottsdale hospital. About a decade later, the Minnesota-based medical institution opened a second Arizona hospital in north Phoenix, and in 2017, welcomed students to the Arizona campus of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years
Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools
PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. "We need to take these kinds of threats and these incidents very seriously," said Anita Mortensen with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Cochise County. On Aug. 29, authorities said a...
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
