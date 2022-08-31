FreedomWorks’ Arizona contingency endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, according to a Tuesday release. “Kari Lake is the only candidate in this race with the backing of the grassroots; for that reason and more, we are proud to endorse her for Arizona governor,” said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America’s executive director. “Having served as a news anchor in Phoenix for over 20 years, Kari is a familiar face whom Arizonans trust. We have every reason to believe that she will continue to be accountable to the people as governor.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO