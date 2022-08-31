Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?
Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 10 Million People Watched "House Of The Dragon" Even Though Fans Weren't Thrilled With How "Game Of Thrones" Ended
It was the largest audience for any new original HBO series ever.
classicfm.com
House of the Dragon brings back the original Game of Thrones theme music, but fans are divided
You’ll probably recognise the theme for HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel, but not everyone’s happy about it... German composer Ramin Djawadi’s stirring main theme for the eight-season 2010s hit, Game of Thrones, is a cello line most fantasy-drama fans have embedded into their musical memory.
TVGuide.com
Game of Thrones Cast: Where Are They Now
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.]. Game of Thrones is long over, but that doesn't mean your favorite actors have hung up their acting jerseys. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and the rest of the series' stars have been busy working on new projects. Find out what gigs and blockbuster hits the GoT gang has been seen in recently.
Popculture
Targaryen Family Tree, Explained: From 'Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon' and More
In just a few days, House of the Dragon will do what many Game of Thrones fans have been wanting for years – put all the focus squarely on House Targaryen. The enigmatic family of dragonriders obviously stands out, even in the rich and crowded world of Westeros. If you want a primer or a refresher before the new show, here's a quick tour of the Targaryen family tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
'House Of The Dragon' Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Quits 2 Weeks After Premiere
Sapochnik announced his departure after only two episodes aired, with the first delivering the largest audience for an original series premiere in HBO history.
‘House of the Dragon’: Ramin Djawadi on Reshaping the Music of Westeros
Dragons will come and go, it seems, but the main themes of Westeros stay the same. The opening of “House of the Dragon” embraces its televisionary sire’s thundering drums, armies of strings, and melodic refrains that loop like the turning of the Earth. In fact, there’s a fair bit of music throughout HBO’s follow-up to “Game of Thrones” that remains exactly the same. But that is in no small part because Ramin Djawadi’s score works almost like a narrator for the events surrounding the battles, old and new, for the Iron Throne. Whenever the main title theme hits — whether...
'The Last of Us' HBO Max Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
The first look at HBO Max's "The Last of Us" is finally here.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
Colin Farrell's New Streaming Show Just Added Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Stars
More casting news was announced for a Colin Farrell led series for Apple TV+
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
Comments / 0