Dragons will come and go, it seems, but the main themes of Westeros stay the same. The opening of “House of the Dragon” embraces its televisionary sire’s thundering drums, armies of strings, and melodic refrains that loop like the turning of the Earth. In fact, there’s a fair bit of music throughout HBO’s follow-up to “Game of Thrones” that remains exactly the same. But that is in no small part because Ramin Djawadi’s score works almost like a narrator for the events surrounding the battles, old and new, for the Iron Throne. Whenever the main title theme hits — whether...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO