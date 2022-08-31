ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna first woman artist to have Top 10 albums across last 5 decades

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Material Girl continues to shatter records.

Madonna became the first female artist to have a Top 10 album in Billboard’s Top 200 in every decade since the 1980s.

The 64-year-old singer achieved the feat on Billboard’s current chart after her new remix album, “Finally Enough Love,” debuted at No. 8 for Billboard’s charts ending on Saturday, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Madonna is only the 10th act to have top-10 hits across the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, Billboard reported. The other acts are all male solo artists or men groups.

Those acts include AC/DC, Def Leppard, Paul McCartney, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor, according to the magazine.

Barbra Streisand notched six No. 1 albums between the 1960s and the 2010s, Entertainment Weekly reported.

McCartney (including his work with Wings), Springsteen and Taylor’s streaks stretch go back to the 1970s, Billboard reported. That does not inlcude McCartney’s output with The Beatles.

Madonna has released 23 top 10 albums throughout her career since her self-titled debut album in 1983, Entertainment Weekly reported. Nine of her albums have risen to No. 1. Her most recent album of original material, “Madame X,” topped the charts in 2019.

“Finally Enough Love” ties Madonna with Bob Dylan for the fourth-most Top 10 albums among solo acts, according to Billboard.

The Rolling Stones top the list with 37 albums, followed by Streisand (34), The Beatles and Frank Sinatra (32) and Elvis Presley (27).

©2022 Cox Media Group

