ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Michigan State University sending seeds to space

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEayi_0hd5iMOF00

Science has done it again. Instead of planting seeds in the ground, Michigan State University scientists are sending them to outer space.

The Arabidopsis thaliana seeds inside Michigan State’s plant biology laboratories are ready for a first-class flight to infinity and beyond.

“So the seeds that are flown on Artemis 1 from our lab are more nutritious, and they will hopefully be able to give us new knowledge to be able to use in the future to engineer plants for astronauts for long term space exploration,” said graduate research assistant Joanne Thomson.

Thomson and distinguished professor of Plant Biology, Federica Brandizzi, are studying how plants respond to flight environments when traveling to space.

“Our goal here is to make sure that we can provide a sustainable environment to humans in other organisms that will live in space. Eventually, we want to have self-sustained environments that can provide nourishment to the astronauts,” Brandizzi said.

The seeds will spend six weeks in space inside plastic tubes. When the seeds come home, Brandizzi and Thomson will see how the plants that grew from the seeds perform.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Space Exploration#The Seeds#School Closings#Plant Biology#Msu
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy