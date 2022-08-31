ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia demolishing dilapidated homes in an effort to clean the city

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The City of New Iberia is taking action in cleaning the community by tearing down rundown homes in the area.

Dilapidated homes in the area have become a huge eyesore for many members of the New Iberia community. This includes District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis, who said the houses “leave the community in a bad situation. In order to make someone else’s property value be maintained and make people’s quality of living and safety a priority.”

New Iberia resident, Shelton Boutte, said the project is doing great things for not only New Iberia residents, but the city as a whole.

“It is just a win-win,” Boutte said. “Doing nothing is not an option when you want to take care of the city. You want to improve the city. You want to improve the neighborhoods and discredit other bad activities.”

Councilman Lewis said people who may want to prevent their properties from being on the list in the future need to do these three things.

“Number one, I would tell them to keep up with their taxes. Number two, I would tell them to keep up with their grass. Number three, I would tell them if they are not using it, board it up and make sure it is secure. That is how a home gets to be dilapidated and in a deplorable condition.”

Councilman Lewis and his team said this is only the first task in cleaning up the city as there are many more plans to help make New Iberia a more attractive place to live for the residents in the area.

Diamond BessieRose Parker
2d ago

What about Dr. houses all over the town for the past 10 years . They have been letting him get away with not doing anything to his broken down houses 🏘️ . They know who to intimidate and not to .

Cindy Perero Guidry
3d ago

How about they fix the roads first. Should they tear the houses down? Yes, but I would like to drive my vehicles on better roads.

