FOX2Now

Florissant man sentenced after shooting 2 children, 1 fatally

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant man who shot two children, including a six-year-old boy fatally. Deandre J. White, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison on gun and drug charges tied with the investigation. White killed a 6-year-old boy and also hurt the boy’s 9-year-old sister in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2020.
kttn.com

Felon accused of shooting co-worker in Missouri restaurant sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison on gun charge

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Wednesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to eight and one-half years in prison for a gun crime. Philandias Calvin was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, as a suspect in the shooting of his co-worker at Rigazzi’s restaurant ten days earlier. He was found with a .380 caliber Hi-Point pistol in his right pocket and three loaded magazines for the gun in his left pocket, Calvin admitted in a plea agreement. He also admitted to being a felon who was prohibited from possessing the weapon.
FOX2Now

Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
kfmo.com

Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting

(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
foxillinois.com

Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth

RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
spotonillinois.com

Granite City man faces fifth domestic battery charge

A Granite City man with four prior domestic battery convictions faces multiple charges relating to another similar incident Aug. 29. Ryan D. Smith, 33, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four plus prior convictions), both Class...
KTTS

St. Louis Toddler Dies After Shooting Himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy has died after shooting himself in the head with a handgun. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack says officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

