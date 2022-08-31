Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis construction worker confronts man, then held at gunpoint several hours; charges filed
ST. LOUIS – A criminal case proceeds after a man reportedly held a St. Louis construction worker at gunpoint for several hours after a confrontation. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Tatum, 41, with second-degree kidnapping and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the investigation. The investigation dates...
Florissant man sentenced after shooting 2 children, 1 fatally
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant man who shot two children, including a six-year-old boy fatally. Deandre J. White, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison on gun and drug charges tied with the investigation. White killed a 6-year-old boy and also hurt the boy’s 9-year-old sister in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2020.
krcgtv.com
Judge denies bond reduction for mother of dead infant found in a tire
BOONE COUNTY — An infant death case continued Friday at the Boone County Courthouse. Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis appeared before a Boone County judge. The judge denied a request for a bond reduction. Daniels faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment resulting in the...
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters
ST. LOUIS – A man appeared in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters four years ago. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Bobby Andre, 44, robbed the Cool Spot liquor at gunpoint and stole about $143 in July 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Felon accused of shooting co-worker in Missouri restaurant sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison on gun charge
U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Wednesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to eight and one-half years in prison for a gun crime. Philandias Calvin was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, as a suspect in the shooting of his co-worker at Rigazzi’s restaurant ten days earlier. He was found with a .380 caliber Hi-Point pistol in his right pocket and three loaded magazines for the gun in his left pocket, Calvin admitted in a plea agreement. He also admitted to being a felon who was prohibited from possessing the weapon.
Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
kfmo.com
Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting
(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Police Has Charges In Armed Robbery Case After Extensive Probe By Det. Ross Tyler, Others
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police now has a St. Louis suspect charged in a highly difficult armed robbery case. The charges come after an extensive investigation by Detective Ross Tyler and several other law enforcement officers. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois has charged Jaylin...
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Car stolen at north St. Louis gas pump while victim was inside gas station
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man’s car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Granite City man faces fifth domestic battery charge
A Granite City man with four prior domestic battery convictions faces multiple charges relating to another similar incident Aug. 29. Ryan D. Smith, 33, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four plus prior convictions), both Class...
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
KTTS
St. Louis Toddler Dies After Shooting Himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy has died after shooting himself in the head with a handgun. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack says officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital.
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
1-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old boy died in St. Louis after accidentally shooting himself in the head on Wednesday, authorities said.,. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that Khori Patterson shot himself at about 1 p.m. CDT in the Baden neighborhood of the city, KMOV-TV reported.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash near Ted Drewes charged
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting a 17-year-old victim near Ted Drewes and leaving the scene of the crash was charged Wednesday, more than three weeks after he turned himself in to police. Jacob Adler, 25, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted...
Former officer fined $10,000 for assaulting customer at Florissant DMV
A former police officer in north St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after admitting to attacking a customer at a local Department of Motor Vehicles office in April 2021.
kttn.com
Mexican national caught on Interstate 70, accused of transporting 10 undocumented immigrants
A Mexican national stopped on Interstate 70 in St. Peters was transporting 10 undocumented immigrants to Ohio in his minivan, a criminal complaint says. Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez, 35, was heading east on the highway in a 2011 Toyota Sienna on August 24 when the vehicle was stopped by officers with the St. Peters Police Department.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0