nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
nbc15.com
Suspect tried picking a fight before pulling a gun, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to pick a fight with multiple people before pulling out a gun. According to a Madison Police Department report, when officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Windsor Park, they were told the 38-year-old man seemed to want to provoke a fight.
nbc15.com
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday night. Rockford Police held a news conference around 10:30 p.m. They said they responded to a domestic-related disturbance around 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road. When police entered, they discovered a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
WIFR
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the man shot by a Rockford police officer during a domestic call has been released. Peter J. Jaeger of Rockford was pronounced dead Thursday night at a local hospital. Details were announced Friday about the officer-involved shooting. A statement addressing the escalated incident...
Police: Madison man who threatened to use gun during argument on north side arrested on gun charges
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on gun charges after he reportedly threatened to use a gun during an argument near Warner Park Thursday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. Victims reportedly told police the man tried to start a fight with them and then pulled out a gun and threatened to use it.
Woman hits detective with car during drug arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Dasjmonay Dixon, 22, hit a detective with her car while trying to flee as officers were arresting Davon Lewis, 31, for outstanding warrants. According to police, the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit, and State Line Area Narcotics Unit officers were checking a home in the 7500 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
17-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to hand; unclear where, when shooting happened, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers were called to UW Hospital just after 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after the teen arrived with the gunshot wound.
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
Motorcycle rider dies after being hit by car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 53-year-old Rockford man was killed Friday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a car. At 8 a.m. this morning, Rockford Police said the crash had occurred at the intersection of Mulford and Cambridge. He was rushed to a local hospital. Police said the victim later succumbed to his injuries. […]
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar
On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Only six were of age.
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
Man serving 40 years for fatal shooting at Marie’s Pizza asks for reduced sentence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man already in prison for felony murder in the death of a teen at Marie’s Pizza back in 2011 asked a Winnebago County judge to reduce his sentence. Lamar O. Coates, 34, who’s serving 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the death of 16-year-old Michael Sago Jr., appeared in […]
More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential police impersonator
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are warning of a potential police impersonator after a woman was stopped by someone who she thought was a law enforcement official. The woman was driving around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road, in Rock Township, when she...
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
nbc15.com
Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline,...
