ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United made ‘adaptations’ in transfer market

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crHK5_0hd5hiZu00

Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on whether more money was made available following Manchester United’s derisory start to the season but he hailed the club for their flexibility in the transfer market.

United opened their Premier League campaign with a humbling defeat at home to Brighton and sat bottom of the standings after being mauled 4-0 at Brentford in a baptism of fire for new manager Ten Hag.

Since then, United have completed a £60million deal for midfielder Casemiro and winger Antony is poised to become the club’s second-most expensive signing of all-time – after Paul Pogba – as an initial £80.6m fee has been agreed with Ajax.

While Ten Hag has corrected course with wins over Liverpool and Southampton in the last couple of weeks, there have been questions as to why United did not complete their transfer dealings before the season began.

When asked if lying at the foot of the table after their first two fixtures was the catalyst for United flexing their financial muscles recently, Ten Hag replied: “It’s difficult to answer that question.

“It’s hypothetical how things go and you never know how things would go if you are earlier or later. There are many factors which make it complicated. It’s also a process: can you get them or not?

“There was always money. They made adaptations because of the market – and the club did that well. It’s clear we have strengthened the squad.

“As a manager you always want more. What I demand from my players, I have to show it by myself. You always want to maximise but at a certain point you also have to be satisfied at what is there.”

All the top clubs in the Premier League spend a lot of money in the summer, if you want to compete at the top, you don't have a choice.

While United have a deal in place for Antony, with medical and player terms still to be finalised, Ten Hag also has his sights set on goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has fallen out of favour at Newcastle.

Ten Hag, who has also signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen this summer, does not envisage any more deadline-day deals on Thursday, when the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Ten Hag said: “We have more options in several positions. We are really happy with the players we brought in, they give us a good feeling, they are quality football-wise but as people they suit Manchester United.

“All the top clubs in the Premier League spend a lot of money in the summer, if you want to compete at the top, you don’t have a choice.

“If you want to play for the first four positions you have to do it. I think we have the ambition, especially in the long-term, to play for trophies. We had to do this, I think.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiAhH_0hd5hiZu00
Cristiano Ronaldo has started just once for Manchester United this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a peripheral role at United this term, starting just once despite being their top scorer with 24 goals last season, and there is persistent speculation he is seeking a move away.

He recently hit out at the “lies” surrounding his United future but Ten Hag expects the Portuguese to stay put until at least January, insisting they see eye-to-eye after “several” discussions.

Ten Hag, who will be targeting a third successive win when his United side visit Leicester on Thursday night, said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.

“It is clear. We are on one page and he knows what the demand is. You can see in training, it’s clear he has the capabilities.

“He will fit in, I don’t have to explain he’s a great player, he has great capabilities so he will fit in every system or in every style.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is ready to act as both friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star’s immediate future was finally put to bed. The 37-year-old had been keen to call time on his second spell at Old Trafford less than a year after returning from Juventus following a disappointing season for a club he has won medals aplenty with.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
newschain

Gary O’Neil set on Cherries picking up points and not permanent Bournemouth job

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil does not know whether the impressive comeback win at Nottingham Forest will make him a candidate for the permanent job. O’Neil is in temporary charge following Scott Parker’s sacking on Tuesday and a roller-coaster week was completed by his side coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

New owners and improved broadcast deals drove Premier League clubs to break their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone, according to finance company Deloitte. Gross spending this summer hit £1.92billion, surpassing the record of £1.86bn for the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
newschain

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

Antonio Conte called on Tottenham to be more clinical despite extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane scored in each half as Spurs made it six top-flight matches without defeat this term. Kane’s strike with quarter of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle

Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
newschain

AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter

AC Milan came from behind to beat city rivals Inter 3-2 at the San Siro with a brace from Rafael Leao and move level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A. Marcelo Brozovic had fired the Nerazzurri ahead after 21 minutes, which was soon cancelled out by a cool finish from Portugal forward Leao.
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton boss Ian Evatt tips Conor Bradley for the top

Ian Evatt tipped Conor Bradley for the top after the Liverpool loanee made two telling contributions in Bolton’s 3-1 win over Charlton. The 19-year-old midfielder netted Wanderers’ equaliser and then assisted for Kieran Lee to fire Bolton into a lead before half-time. Defender George Johnston, whose error led...
SOCCER
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Rob Edwards gives credit to Rotherham after Watford held to 1-1 draw

Watford head coach Rob Edwards was frustrated his team could not find a decisive goal in their 1-1 draw at Rotherham but gave ‘full credit’ to the hosts. It was an open and even match but Watford would have been disappointed not to convert late pressure into a winner.
SOCCER
newschain

Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

Head coach Dean Smith felt Norwich were good value for their 3-0 victory over Coventry as his side made it five straight Championship wins which took them to the summit. The Canaries will lose top spot if Sheffield United win at Hull on Sunday but that took none of the gloss off the result for Smith after goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for consistency from Scottish FA

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has called on the Scottish FA compliance officer to take action after his side’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen. The Dons thought Luis Lopes had sealed three points for them with his 88th-minute goal, only for William Akio to equalise with the last touch of the game.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy