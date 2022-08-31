Applications for Silver Bells in the Electric Light Parade due Sept. 2

Although it's still summer, it's already time to start looking forward to Lansing's Silver Bells in the Electric Light Parade on Nov. 18 because applications to be in the parade are due by this Friday.

The Electric Light Parade is something the city looks forward to every year, with more than 60 floats, cars and high school marching bands lighting up and sparkling through the streets of downtown Lansing.

To be a part of the holiday magic, one must describe on the application how lights will be used to "dazzle the crowd" and pay an entry fee of $175, or $125 for nonprofits, by Sept. 2.

There is no cost for high school marching bands to apply, though there will be a competition for the best illuminated band. The high school bands that are most well-lit will win $500 courtesy of the Lansing Board of Water and Light and a $500 gift card to Marshall Music, courtesy of Marshall Music.

For a full list of last year's participants and to access the application forms, click here .

