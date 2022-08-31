ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Applications for Silver Bells in the Electric Light Parade due Sept. 2

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01c6WS_0hd5hdAH00

Although it's still summer, it's already time to start looking forward to Lansing's Silver Bells in the Electric Light Parade on Nov. 18 because applications to be in the parade are due by this Friday.

The Electric Light Parade is something the city looks forward to every year, with more than 60 floats, cars and high school marching bands lighting up and sparkling through the streets of downtown Lansing.

To be a part of the holiday magic, one must describe on the application how lights will be used to "dazzle the crowd" and pay an entry fee of $175, or $125 for nonprofits, by Sept. 2.

There is no cost for high school marching bands to apply, though there will be a competition for the best illuminated band. The high school bands that are most well-lit will win $500 courtesy of the Lansing Board of Water and Light and a $500 gift card to Marshall Music, courtesy of Marshall Music.

For a full list of last year's participants and to access the application forms, click here .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Portion of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Grand Avenue in Lansing will be closed on Tuesday for a week-long water main project. According to city officials, Grand Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee and Saginaw streets at 7 a.m. Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Shiawassee Street, north on...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

This weekend, the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns with an impressive variety of wings, live music, pro wrestling, spirits, craft vendors and more. According to its website, “This festival is not about how many wing vendors participate; it’s more about the different flavors of wings you can buy at the festival.”
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#School Closings#Festival#Silver Bells#The Electric Light Parade#Marshall Music
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend: September 2-5, 2022

It's the final weekend of the summer (unofficially) and also a busy holiday weekend. We have several events, from a Polish festival to a logging festival. There are also $3 movies, concerts, hippie living, koalas, a chicken wing festival, and Labor Day celebrations. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous

I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Facebook
94.9 WMMQ

Progress is Being Made on a New Lansing Business

There used to be a Burger King over on Jolly Road between Dunckel and Aurelius. Sadly, that is no more. It started back in March 2019 when there was a sign taped to the soundbox in the drive-thru stating that it was closed for remodeling. However, it never saw any kind of remodeling and it never opened its doors again.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
wkar.org

Over 1,100 bicyclists depart MSU for annual DALMAC ride

This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.
EAST LANSING, MI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy