Saint Louis, MO

Vocation Conversations: 2:15 p.m. Session

Join one of four group sessions regarding vocation. What is a vocation and how is it different from (or the same as) work or a chosen career? How do we discover our vocation? Reflect on this process using Ignatian decision-making principles. Registration is not required but is requested in Handshake.
