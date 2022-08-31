ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies add two from minors ahead of weekend series in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — With September arriving and active rosters expanding from 26 to 28, the Phillies on Thursday recalled catcher Donny Sands from Triple A and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli. Both players will be in uniform when the Phillies open a three-game weekend series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
