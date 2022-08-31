ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield PD: Gun near schools actually a BB gun

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said on Wednesday that a report of a man with a gun near three schools on Tuesday was a false alarm.

Officers said that after the Springfield Police Department released a picture of the suspect, a 19-year-old male contacted the department Wednesday afternoon and identified himself as the subject. He said the firearm was actually a BB gun.

Springfield Police officials said officers met the teen and confirmed it was a BB gun.

