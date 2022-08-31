ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson's water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. "Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis," said Governor Tate Reeves. "I'm incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - "It shouldn't have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.". As the capital city's water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. "We have three locations that we're...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization's relief efforts in Jackson. "We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis," said Jason Gumbs, Comcast's Regional Senior Vice President. "In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson's water crisis. "United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi," said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson's water crisis is using only bottled water… that's now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. President Joe Biden personally called and spoke with Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Aced it!’ Vicksburg students return home to cool yard signs after earning perfect score on state test

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Students inside Vicksburg-Warren County are coming to a sweet surprise after landing a perfect score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program. 132 perfect scores were earned on the 2022 state assessments by students last spring and the district is marking the accomplishment by placing Aced It! signs in students' yards Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Water woes are impacting employees and businesses in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than a month, the Capital City has been under a boil water notice. Now, residents and businesses are seeing more water woes. Due to issues and repairs being made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson residents and businesses are seeing little or no water pressure.
JACKSON, MS

