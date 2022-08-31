ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina suspends football matches after vice president assassination attempt

All football matches in Argentina were suspended on Friday after an assassination attempt on the country's vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) made the announcement Thursday night after the attack, which took place in Buenos Aires. Fernandez de Kirchner was arriving at her home in...
Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0

First Half--1, Cincinnati, Hagglund, 1 (Acosta), 38th minute. Second Half--2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 7 (Kubo), 81st. Goalies--Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann. Yellow Cards--Barreal, Cincinnati, 23rd; Bender, Charlotte FC, 58th; Santos, Charlotte FC, 80th; Reyna, Charlotte FC, 88th; Acosta, Cincinnati, 90th+2. Referee--Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees--Brian Poeschel,...
San Antonio FC

53' Corner, Oakland Roots. Conceded by Shannon Gomez. 52' Attempt blocked. Joseph Nane (Oakland Roots) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dariusz Formella. 50' Matías Fissore (Oakland Roots) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
USWNT routs Nigeria 4-0 as Sophia Smith scores twice

Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer's World Cup. The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil -- 63 wins and seven draws. The two teams face off again...
