ESPN
Kylian Mbappe scores twice off Lionel Messi assists to help PSG stay top in Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain geared up for their Champions League opener with a routine 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes to stay top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday. France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's...
ESPN
Argentina suspends football matches after vice president assassination attempt
All football matches in Argentina were suspended on Friday after an assassination attempt on the country's vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) made the announcement Thursday night after the attack, which took place in Buenos Aires. Fernandez de Kirchner was arriving at her home in...
ESPN
Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0
First Half--1, Cincinnati, Hagglund, 1 (Acosta), 38th minute. Second Half--2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 7 (Kubo), 81st. Goalies--Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann. Yellow Cards--Barreal, Cincinnati, 23rd; Bender, Charlotte FC, 58th; Santos, Charlotte FC, 80th; Reyna, Charlotte FC, 88th; Acosta, Cincinnati, 90th+2. Referee--Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees--Brian Poeschel,...
ESPN
San Antonio FC
53' Corner, Oakland Roots. Conceded by Shannon Gomez. 52' Attempt blocked. Joseph Nane (Oakland Roots) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dariusz Formella. 50' Matías Fissore (Oakland Roots) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
ESPN
USWNT's 'special' Sophia Smith praised by coach Vlatko Andonovski after 'incredible' 2-goal display vs. Nigeria
United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski praised Sophia Smith as "special" after the forward scored a first-half brace against Nigeria in her team's 4-0 victory Saturday. "First and foremost, this is the best team in the world and in order to play on this team, you have to...
ESPN
USWNT routs Nigeria 4-0 as Sophia Smith scores twice
Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer's World Cup. The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil -- 63 wins and seven draws. The two teams face off again...
