Coles County, IL

State Police respond to crash on I-57

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

UPDATE

Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway.

King added that the scene of the crash is still active.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash that happened on Interstate 57 in Coles County.

Sergeant Eric King said the crash happened on southbound I-57 at Milepost 200.5 and involved a single commercial vehicle. Southbound traffic is reduced to a single lane at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.

WCIA

Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to suspicious package

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign road closures for railroad repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–To complete repairs at five railroad crossings, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing a few streets. Officials said the following streets will be closed to complete repairs: • Fifth Street just south of Washington Street• Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street• Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street• Bradley […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest

A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified

(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
newschannel20.com

Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
DECATUR, IL
WTHR

Sullivan man jailed for child molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
SULLIVAN, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after child was nearly hit by car

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through. On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
OLNEY, IL
wmay.com

Taylorville Woman Charged With Stealing From Band Boosters

A Taylorville woman is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a school band boosters organization. 46-year-old Bobbi Ward was taken into custody after the Taylorville school district notified police about the suspected theft. Ward serves as treasurer of the band boosters club, but is not an employee of the school district.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Labor Day Parade road closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets. The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. : • Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street• Washington Street between Neil Street and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in the arm in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the arm in Decatur. The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Webster around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers think the shots may have been fired from someone in a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was struck in the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

