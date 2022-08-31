State Police respond to crash on I-57

UPDATE

Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway.

King added that the scene of the crash is still active.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash that happened on Interstate 57 in Coles County.

Sergeant Eric King said the crash happened on southbound I-57 at Milepost 200.5 and involved a single commercial vehicle. Southbound traffic is reduced to a single lane at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.

