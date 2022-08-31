ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist.

The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.

Some students say other students are passing out the cards that read “White Privilege Trumps Everything. Member since birth. Good thru death. Card holder, Scott Free.” Student Fabian Gaytan said he received one Tuesday.

Gaytan said he was handed one of the cards and someone called him a racial slur.

Just last week, a student made a Snapchat of a Black student saying there’s a cash reward if caught and called him a slave. Shawnna Davis said she and other students say they’re fed up, which is why dozens of students protested the racial issues Wednesday morning.

“It makes me feel horrible. They shouldn’t have to go through this. It doesn’t matter what your race is, your gender, or sexuality,” Davis said.

Sand Springs School District Superintendent Sherry Durkee said these actions aren’t tolerated nor condoned.

“This district, our values are pretty high and we’d never put out a card like this. We dealt with the student. We were able to investigate. It’s being handled now,” Durkee said.

Charles Page High School parent Jessica Hernandez said racial issues have been going on for years in Sand Springs. She said parents and faculty need to do better.

“I send my kids here because they’re safe, because it’s a good thing for them to have an education, but this right here makes you not want to send your kids to school at all. You can’t know they’re safe. Bullying is what kills most children. They commit suicide,” Hernandez said.

Durkee said students’ opinions matter and she’s listening to everyone’s concerns.

“We know we serve a population high in poverty and diverse culturally as well, so it’s important to listen to kids and understand what they’re thinking,” Durkee said.

Durkee adds there is an app that parents and students can report issues to called “Stop It.”

The white privilege card creator on social media is a comedic influencer. His name is Joel Patrick and he is Black. According to his website, he created these cards, which are now popping up in schools across the country, with the intention of humor.

