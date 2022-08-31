Read full article on original website
Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
Democratic candidate for state Senate can remain on ballot, NC Board of Elections decides
The board voted 3-2, with the Democratic majority voting to reverse a decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections which found there was “substantial evidence” of a violation.
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
New Brunswick woman in close race for North Carolina U.S. Senate seat
Former New Jersey resident Cheri Beasley is in a statistical dead heat in her bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, according to a new Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll released today. A Democrat and the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley leads Republican...
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina. In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed...
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
Myrtle Beach City Council, planning commission looking to build relationship after turmoil
Myrtle Beach's planning commission and city council agreed Thursday that the two groups should work together, despite the turmoil of the last two months that saw the council oust the commission chairman and two commissioners resign. The two sides discussed how to collaborate during a joint workshop Thursday. But some...
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
N.C. 1st Lady Kristin Cooper’s Dad Dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper’s dad, Dr. Samuel Charles Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on August 31st in Oklahoma City. Governor Roy Cooper released a tweet on Friday in honor of Dr. Bernhardt’s memory.
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some...
'It kind of makes you wonder': NC teachers boldly recruited by school systems in other states
Richmond Public Schools crosses state line, puts up billboard in Raleigh to recruit NC teachers.
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month. The state chapter has been a prominent voice in decrying the policies of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, including challenging voter access laws in recent years. Earlier this month, the civil rights group scored a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled a lower court must consider nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The loss of federal tax-exempt status was first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh. The newspaper reports that experts on charitable giving say losing the status could hinder fundraising efforts and potentially drain the organization’s resources through taxes on donations and fines.
