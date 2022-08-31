ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Brunswick County, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina. In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WECT

Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Ne Brunswick Town#Emergency Management#Ncacc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WILMINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

N.C. 1st Lady Kristin Cooper’s Dad Dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper’s dad, Dr. Samuel Charles Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on August 31st in Oklahoma City. Governor Roy Cooper released a tweet on Friday in honor of Dr. Bernhardt’s memory.
POLITICS
WECT

West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month. The state chapter has been a prominent voice in decrying the policies of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, including challenging voter access laws in recent years. Earlier this month, the civil rights group scored a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled a lower court must consider nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The loss of federal tax-exempt status was first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh. The newspaper reports that experts on charitable giving say losing the status could hinder fundraising efforts and potentially drain the organization’s resources through taxes on donations and fines.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy