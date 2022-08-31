ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Suspect in sexual assault investigation involving child extradited from Mexico

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJApv_0hd5guSX00

The suspect in a sexual assault investigation involving the abuse of a Texas child is back in custody after he fled to Mexico and remained there for 5 years, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

In October of 2017 the sheriff's office began an investigation in which Luis Manuel Marroquin was the suspect of two counts of prohibited sexual conduct, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"Mr. Marroquin discovered he was under investigation, and he fled to Mexico, where he remained for 5 years," said the sheriff's office. "... [He] was arrested in Mexico, and extradition was granted to have him brought back to the United States."

On Wednesday, agents with the FBI transported Marroquin back to the United States and Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputies took him into custody.

"This was a lengthy investigation that spanned over a period of 5 years," said the sheriff's office. "Through these combined efforts, Mr. Marroquin is now in custody and awaiting trial for these charges."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Man fatally shot by police in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy