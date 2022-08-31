ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka falls to Danielle Collins in U.S. Open first round

By Addison Whitmer
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdXR6_0hd5gp2u00
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after missing a shot during a match against Danielle Collins, of the United States, at the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. | Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

Two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was defeated by Danielle Collins in the first round of this year’s U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Collins, a finalist in the 2022 Australian Open and seeded No. 19, defeated Osaka 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Flushing Meadows Park and will face Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the next round.

Predictions favored Osaka prior to the match. Both players have had a rough season, however, with Collins taking time off due to injuries and Osaka’s losses in Cincinnati and the Canadian Open.

The two had faced off three times before meeting in the first round of the U.S. Open: at the China Open, Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open. Osaka won all three times.

“When you lose to someone three times you get a lot of information on what you can do better,” Collins told WTA Tennis . “With Naomi being the player that she is, she definitely whooped me the last time. I just had to learn from that and make adjustments and I think I did that.”

Despite Osaka’s 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match, Collins was able to level the score with a rapid response.

Related

“I got lucky in some big moments,” Collins said. “But I was working really hard for the points. She wasn’t giving me a ton of free ones. Really, overall, l I think it was a solid match, high level of tennis from both of us.”

Both players traded a marginal lead over the other until a desperate lob from Collins would barely land inside the court. Osaka, now shocked, lost the first and then second set to Collins and exit the tournament.

“I’m the type of person that thinks a lot, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to stop thinking, just go more on instinct,” Osaka said in her postmatch press conference . “I feel like I just have to chill a little bit, because there’s a lot of like random chaos in my head right now.”

Osaka told WTA Tennis that she had been nervous going into the U.S. Open, as she was unseeded and ranked No. 44. Her losses in prior tournaments only added to the blow of losing in New York, as the four-time Grand Slam champion had won twice there — once in 2018 and again in 2021.

Despite the loss, however, both Osaka and Collins played a strong match. WTA Tennis reported that Osaka won 80% of her first serve points and landed 67% of her returns, while Collins finished with 23 winners to 24 unforced errors.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Deseret News

Venus and Serena Williams leave the court together for the last time at the U.S. Open

Venus and Serena Williams left the tennis court as a team for the last time, as Serena is unlikely to return to professional play after the U.S. Open. Audiences were disappointed to see the Williams sisters lose in the first round and exit the championship Thursday night. While their time as a doubles team has ended, Serena continues to the third round of the championship. Athletes and public figures have shown their respect to the Williams duo, including a video tribute celebrating the contributions the sisters have made to the game, those who play it and those who will follow.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy