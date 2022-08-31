Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a falling tree in Brooklyn. NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at Ocean Parkway and Webster Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over. Members of the fire department and EMS removed the tree from on top of her. She was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. The tree limb has since been removed. There is no word on what caused it to come down. ALSO READ | 'It's not safe': Woman recounts harrowing attack on NYC subway
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang about the harrowing
