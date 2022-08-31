Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn

A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a falling tree in Brooklyn.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at Ocean Parkway and Webster Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.

Members of the fire department and EMS removed the tree from on top of her.

She was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

The tree limb has since been removed.

There is no word on what caused it to come down.

