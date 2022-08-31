ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man allegedly assaulted by security guard sues property managers for millions

By Levi Ismail
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1H3P_0hd5ghEK00

The man behind the viral video who said he was assaulted and wrongfully detained by a security guard is now seeking millions in damages.

Joshua Brooks said he feared for his life when the security guard reached for a gun as Brooks tried to leave the dog park at Bells Bluff apartments in Nashville last year.

Attorney Daniel Nesheiwat says his client suffered “emotional trauma” from this experience and they want not only the security guard to pay but those who sent him in the first place.

"I'm dumbfounded. I'm shocked that something like this happened. What happened to Mr. Brooks shouldn't have happened to anyone," Nesheiwat said.

They’re seeking $2.7 million from Elmington Property Management and their on-site manager for the “unlawful assault and detention inflicted upon Brooks” as well as the “mental pain and suffering including fright, emotional trauma, anxiety, humiliation, and indignity.”

The lawsuit also asks for $750,000 in punitive damages from security guard Christopher Wall.

Wall was seen in the video standing between Brooks and the dog park exit in October 2021. Wall told Brooks he was warned about being on the property by the property managers, so this time there would be no more warnings.

What Wall didn’t realize is that the warnings from before were only on paper and Brooks was never notified. Brooks lives in a nearby apartment complex and routinely walked his dog to the park which at that time had no “private property” signs.

"There's no signage. There's no anything to tell him he shouldn't be here... and he lives right next door," Nesheiwat said.

Brooks told Wall in the video that he was willing to leave, but Wall refused. A shoving match ensued ending in Wall attempting to draw his gun.

Brooks surrendered and that’s when he says Wall laid on top of him for at least 15 minutes before Metro Police arrived.

"So he's sitting there pretty much at gunpoint where this security guard the entire time is threatening him with his body language by putting his hands on his holstered weapon," Nesheiwat said.

Brooks told us back in 2021, "thank God for cell phones. Lord knows where I’d be right now had I not had my cell phone."

Officers watched the video but declined to arrest either man. They told Brooks he did the right thing by trying to leave when he was asked, but they also said Wall appeared to be doing what he was told.

Wall told officers he didn’t know this was the first warning Brooks was aware of, but attorneys say this is negligence that put their client’s life in jeopardy.

"Mr. Brooks is there wondering. 'Am I going to be the next victim? Am I going to be the one shot and killed trying to walk my dog?' This still has a tremendous on him mentally of what he's trying to deal with," Nesheiwat said.

We found out in 2021 that Wall was fired from APS Security shortly after Brooks released cellphone footage of the encounter.

APS Security wrote in a statement that they were not aware Wall had signed an agreement to work security detail for the apartment complex while off-duty.

We reached out to administrators with Elmington Property Management and are waiting for a response.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
murfreesboro.com

Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Private Property#Violent Crime
WSMV

Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
murfreesborovoice.com

Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man And Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A man and woman were charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Auburn Street in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by Jason Fox and officers noticed in the passenger door handle a clear plastic baggie with a powder substance.
OAK GROVE, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy