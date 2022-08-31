ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport man pleads guilty for role in gang-related crimes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty for his role in several gang-related crimes.

The Department of Justice says Trevon Jones -- also known as "Buda" -- admitted that he and another East End gang member shot and killed a rival in July of 2019. Jones, 20, also reportedly admitted to attempting to kill another rival that same year.

Officials say Jones and his gang also distributed drugs and shared firearms.

He is detained and awaiting sentencing.

