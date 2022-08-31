Police: Bronx man arrested for robbing Ulta in Westport 7 times

Detectives say they’ve arrested a Bronx man who shoplifted from an Ulta in Westport seven times.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Frank Green pulled off the thefts between May and July of 2021. A review of surveillance video led to his arrest.

Police added more than $35,000 worth of items were stolen.

Investigators say they are looking for additional suspects, and that they believe Green also stole from Ulta stores in New York and New Jersey.