Police: Bronx man arrested for robbing Ulta in Westport 7 times
Detectives say they’ve arrested a Bronx man who shoplifted from an Ulta in Westport seven times.
According to investigators, 23-year-old Frank Green pulled off the thefts between May and July of 2021. A review of surveillance video led to his arrest.
Police added more than $35,000 worth of items were stolen.
Investigators say they are looking for additional suspects, and that they believe Green also stole from Ulta stores in New York and New Jersey.
