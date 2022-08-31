ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Bronx man arrested for robbing Ulta in Westport 7 times

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YkC7_0hd5gcoh00

Detectives say they’ve arrested a Bronx man who shoplifted from an Ulta in Westport seven times.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Frank Green pulled off the thefts between May and July of 2021. A review of surveillance video led to his arrest.

Police added more than $35,000 worth of items were stolen.

Investigators say they are looking for additional suspects, and that they believe Green also stole from Ulta stores in New York and New Jersey.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Westport, NY
Westport, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta#Police#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources

A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

Cheick Diarra, 21, Arrested For The Murder Of Sydi Bayo, 21

On Thursday, September 01, 2022, at approximately 1605 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person, shot in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and E. 178th Street, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 21-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested during “Operation Thundercat”

NEW ROCHELLE – Two Chicago residents have been arrested by authorities in Westchester County as law enforcement continues its “Operation Thundercat,” a county-wide effort by Westchester County Police to combat recent thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters. At about 3:36 a.m. on September 2, Westchester Police Real...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy