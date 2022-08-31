Police, school officials highlight safety at start of school year

Officers from Clarkstown and Orangetown participated in school active shooter training at Nyack High School over the summer as part of a continued focus on student safety.

"If an event like this should happen, we will be responding at the same time. And we like to know each other and make sure that our techniques and tactics are similar," say Lt. Thomas Ronan of the Clarkstown Police Department. "The town of Clarkstown and the town of Orangetown town boards fully support the police departments in getting this training done. There is nothing more important than safeguarding the lives of our children.”

Other schools across the Hudson valley are also increasing their security.

North Rockland just bought vehicles, known as gators, and hired a security team to patrol outside each school.

Superintendent of North Rockland Central School district, Dr. Kris Felicello, says, "Our kids today can't meet their learning goals. They can't reach their potential if they don't feel safe in school, and if their parents don't feel safe in school. So, it has been a priority of us, here at North Rockland, to address those concerns."