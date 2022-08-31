ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangetown, NY

Police, school officials highlight safety at start of school year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DVnE_0hd5gZ7O00

Officers from Clarkstown and Orangetown participated in school active shooter training at Nyack High School over the summer as part of a continued focus on student safety.

"If an event like this should happen, we will be responding at the same time. And we like to know each other and make sure that our techniques and tactics are similar," say Lt. Thomas Ronan of the Clarkstown Police Department. "The town of Clarkstown and the town of Orangetown town boards fully support the police departments in getting this training done. There is nothing more important than safeguarding the lives of our children.”

Other schools across the Hudson valley are also increasing their security.

North Rockland just bought vehicles, known as gators, and hired a security team to patrol outside each school.

Superintendent of North Rockland Central School district, Dr. Kris Felicello, says, "Our kids today can't meet their learning goals. They can't reach their potential if they don't feel safe in school, and if their parents don't feel safe in school. So, it has been a priority of us, here at North Rockland, to address those concerns."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eight Hudson Valley fire departments split $1.6 million in FEMA funds

WASHINGTON – Eight fire departments in Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties will share $1.6 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, boost training and provide firefighters the support they need to keep...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangetown, NY
City
Nyack, NY
Clarkstown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clarkstown, NY
spartaindependent.com

A suspicious vehicle check leads To DWI arrest

On August 23 at around 11 p.m., Sparta police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of North Village for a report of suspicious activity within a vehicle. Officer Phil Longo approached a white Ford Escape and observed two individuals within the vehicle reportedly engaged in sexual activity. Longo asked...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nyack High School
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month

It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rocklanddaily.com

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Follows Up on the Eugene Levy Park Complaint

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht followed up with the following words on the Rockland Responds Q&A regarding the Algae and Litter at Eugene Levy Park. "Dear Rockland Daily Readers," Specht wrote, "I just wanted to update you on the pond conditions at Eugene Levy Park. Our pond consultant has visited the site and informed us that the vegetation is duckweed, not algae. While the resident was concerned that it was toxic and harmful to the geese, duckweed is not only non-toxic but actually edible and is eaten by birds and some fish. It also inhibits algae growth. Our consultant treated the lake to control the duckweed and will return this week to check on its progress."
RAMAPO, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy