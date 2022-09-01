Beautiful stretch of weather heading into holiday weekend; chance for showers Labor Day

WHAT'S NEW: Nice sunny, warm weather ahead with low humidity.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tracking the chance for scattered showers Sunday night into Monday for Labor Day.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says the remainder of the week heading into the holiday weekend will be sunny and dry. The next chance for showers could come Sunday into Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Nice with highs near 85. Lows humidity with westerly winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 7:24 p.m..

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a little bit cooler with lows near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: SAM'S PICK OF THE WEEK. Sunny and comfortably warm with highs near 80. Lows near 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice with highs near 82. Lows near 68.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 85. Chance for showers at night with lows near 67.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs near 82. Chance for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance for more showers at night with lows near 66.