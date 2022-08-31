White House warns ‘MAGA Republicans’ are extremist threat to US democracy

The White House has warned that “ MAGA Republicans” are an “extremist threat” to American democracy.

Joe Biden believes that MAGA supporters are “the most energised part of the Republican Party” that “don’t respect the rule of law,” and are “pursuing an agenda that takes away people’s rights,” according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre .

Jean-Pierre added: “The president is not going to shy away, to call out what he clearly sees is happening in this country.”

Biden was in Philadelphia on Thursday (31 August) to speak at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.