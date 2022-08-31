ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

White House warns ‘MAGA Republicans’ are extremist threat to US democracy

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 3 days ago

The White House has warned that “ MAGA Republicans” are an “extremist threat” to American democracy.

Joe Biden believes that MAGA supporters are “the most energised part of the Republican Party” that “don’t respect the rule of law,” and are “pursuing an agenda that takes away people’s rights,” according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre .

Jean-Pierre added: “The president is not going to shy away, to call out what he clearly sees is happening in this country.”

Biden was in Philadelphia on Thursday (31 August) to speak at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.

Texas Pete
2d ago

This administration is the biggest threat to democracy never would I have thought we’d have political prisoners raids on former Presidents homes illegal investigations etc

Lee Morgan
2d ago

Maybe the White House should start thinking about rebuilding American cities and American homes and businesses lost to floods, wild fires and other natural disasters rather then spend out taxpayer dollars on Ukraine and Taiwan. If that is Make America Great Again then I don't see it as a threat, but rather our government doing its job.

Roxi21
2d ago

This is the Dems way to deflect the bad things Bidens admin has done...inflation, crime rate, interest rates, gas prices, jobless rate, poor getting poorer. ignoring questions at the end of every speech, and green deal? This deal raises gas so high so you have to buy electric, which still uses energy from the earth, which makes no sense! Tell me, do I need another reason to vote Democrat? I'd be an idiot if I did.

