Erik ten Hag says Manchester United spent more than planned in inflated transfer market

By Mark Critchley
 3 days ago

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United have spent more than they originally planned to during this summer’s transfer window due to an inflated market.

United are set to complete the €100m (£85m) signing of Antony from Ajax in the coming days, which is expected to be the final permanent signing of the window before Thursday’s deadline.

Antony’s arrival will take United’s total outlay on players this summer up to a record-breaking £227m, surpassing the respective £151m and £148m expenditures during Louis van Gaal and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full windows in charge.

Ten Hag is set to end the window without his priority midfield target Frenkie de Jong, who is expected to stay at Barcelona, but is preparing for Antony and back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to join his four other signings.

Casemiro was announced as a United player in a potential £70m deal from Real Madrid last week and followed the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Yet United’s window only picked up pace after a poor start to the season which saw Ten Hag’s tenure begin with back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Having previously chased relatively low-budget options such as Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot, United launched their pursuit of Casemiro and revived longstanding interest in Antony.

When asked whether more money was made available for transfers after United’s miserable start to the new campaign, Ten Hag said: “It’s difficult to answer that question. It’s hypothetical. You never know how things go, if you are earlier or later. It’s a process.

“First, we really quickly identified the positions we wanted and then identified the players we wanted. The process is if you get them or not. More parties are involved, there are many factors who make it complicated. Then the market and how it developed.

“Last season, the benchmark was only five transfers above £60m and I don’t know how many now.

Ten Hag suggested that while money was always available for signings, the budget was increased due to an inflated market. “There was always money,” he added. “They made adaptations because of how the market was and I think the club did that well.”

United are likely to end the window as one of the biggest spenders in European football, with only Andreas Pereira and Dylan Levitt leaving the club for fees of £10m and £300k respectively. James Garner, the young midfielder, is set to join Everton in a deal worth approximately £15m.

Ten Hag insisted that he is happy with the club’s business this summer and feels that spending is necessary in order to be competitive.

“All the top clubs spent a lot of money in the summer. That is how the market has developed. I can’t do nothing for it. Nobody can do anything for it. It’s the market. We have to accept it,” he said.

“I think we’ve strengthened the squad, that is clear. As a manager you always want more. What I demand from my players, I have to show myself as well.

“You always want to maximise but at a certain point you also have to be satisfied with what is there. It’s about development of the team, the individuals, to get this team stronger and have more consistency and bring more quality. That is what me and my coaches have to work for now.”

Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight after Leon Bailey earns draw

Another goal from Erling Haaland wasn’t enough for Manchester City this time as Leon Bailey’s second-half equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against the defending champion in the English Premier League on Saturday.Haaland took his tally to 10 goals from six games by volleying in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 50th minute but then missed two chances to score a second before Villa struck back.Bailey met a low cross from Jacob Ramsey and hammered a first-time shot high into the net in the 74th to rescue a valuable point for Villa, whose manager Steven...
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with their principles as the Premier League leaders get set to take on Manchester United on Sunday.Arsenal had a difficult start last year, losing their first three matches, but stayed faithful to Arteta.The Spaniard has repaid that faith by leading the Gunners to the top of the table with a flawless 15 points from their opening five matches and Arteta believes a consistent message has helped his side’s strong start.Five games. Five wins. 🖐GET IN! 🤩#ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/CojFmLvZuR— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2022“For me, (managing a big club) is about being consistent,”...
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester can only target 40 points after their summer cutbacks.The Foxes are bottom and winless in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton.They had to sell Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70million before Rodgers could bring in any new recruits, with defender Wout Faes joining from Reims this week.A warm welcome for Wout 🔵 pic.twitter.com/lwvH23FdIs— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 2, 2022Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wrote in Thursday’s programme ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United that FFP and Covid were two of the biggest reasons for the Foxes’ position.They have been unable to significantly...
'It's been a wonderful window'

Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings

Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
David Moyes ’embarrassed’ for VAR after expletive-laden referee confrontation

David Moyes branded VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after an expletive-laden confrontation with referee Andy Madley following West Ham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea.West Ham boss Moyes accused Edouard Mendy of twice faking injury, as his side were denied a draw when Maxwel Cornet’s goal was chalked off after a VAR review.Referee Madley awarded the goal, deeming Jarrod Bowen’s contact with Chelsea keeper Mendy as no issue before Cornet fired home.After a VAR check, Andy Madley has ruled the goal out for an alleged foul on Mendy.#CHEWHU 2-1 (91) https://t.co/fjpcT5FuEF— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 3, 2022Mendy spilled the...
Summer transfer window: the best of social media as deadline day ends

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizanni said what everyone was thinking about the "madness" of transfer deadline day; Nottingham Forest signed a record 21 players in one window; and clubs went back to the '90s with their player announcement videos. Here are some of the social media highlights from the summer...
Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

Steven Gerrard’s pride at the way Aston Villa fought back for a point against Manchester City was tinged with frustration after officials admitted they were too hasty to call offside before Philippe Coutinho hit a potential winner.Four defeats from their opening five Premier League games has led pressure to mount on the Liverpool great’s position at the Villa Park helm.Gerrard’s side were on course for a fourth straight defeat after Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal in six appearances early in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the bar as City pushed for another.But Leon Bailey rifled home...
