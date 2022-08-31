Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks crush Tennessee Tech 56-10 in football opener Friday night in Lawrence
Lance Leipold’s second season as head football coach at the University of Kansas has started the same way as his first. That is, with a victory — a much more convincing victory than the Jayhawks’ 17-14 nailbiter over South Dakota on opening night in 2021. Devin Neal,...
How to watch Jayhawks’ first game of the season Friday
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — College football is officially back for the 2022 season, and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on Tennessee Tech on Friday night. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The game is not scheduled to air on national television, […]
Schmidt, college swimmer embrace restrictions on participation in sports by transgender athletes
Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate, former University of Kentucky swimmer slam Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of transgender sports bills. The post Schmidt, college swimmer embrace restrictions on participation in sports by transgender athletes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New food lockers at Mizzou’s Faurot Field unlike anything else in college sports
The University of Missouri’s football team kicks off its season Thursday night at home against Louisiana Tech. If you're headed to any of the games this season, you'll want to make sure you have your phone.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Kansas 2-10; Tennessee Tech 3-8 The Kansas Jayhawks will play against a Division II opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, in an early-season tune-up on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Jayhawks have set their aspirations higher this season.
kcur.org
He could have been a basketball star. Now this Kansas City coach is training the next generation
On a muggy Sunday evening in a community center gym, Marcus Walker sits alone on the stage, patiently waiting for trainees to arrive. “You come in here, there’s no air conditioning. You have creaks in the floor. It's just an older building. But the reason why I love it so much is it keeps you humble,” said Walker.
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Unified Government CFO Kathleen VonAchen resigns
Kathleen VonAchen has resigned as chief financial officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
abc17news.com
Kansas GOP governor candidate won’t push more abortion rules
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will not push for more abortion restrictions. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said he would instead concentrate on enforcing current Kansas regulations on abortion. In the same campaign appearance, Schmidt said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley teacher turnover rate highest it’s been in 5 years heading into fall
The Blue Valley School District is entering the new school year with one of its largest crops of new teachers in recent memory due to an unusually high turnover rate following last year. Driving the news: In August, Blue Valley welcomed more than 250 new certified staff members as part...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th year
Town Topic, Broadway location in Kansas City, Missouri.Pinterest. I remember the first time I went inside one of Town Topic's locations late one evening, and truthfully, it was more about the experience than the food. I watched people come in and pick up their bagged orders.
Inspectors cite beef processing facility in Lone Jack for mistreatment of cattle
Republic Foods, a meat processing plant in Lone Jack, Missouri, is working with federal inspectors after being cited twice since May for mistreatment of cattle.
WIBW
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
bvnwnews.com
Armed suspect in the area initiates immediate lockdown at BVNW
Shortly after school was released on Aug. 30, BVNW went into a building-wide lockdown. According to BVNW Principal David Sharp, these protective measures were taken after an armed suspect and accomplice were seen in the Northwest area, specifically by St. Andrews Golf Course at 135th Street and Quivira Road. At...
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
LJWORLD
In response to DA’s criticism over use of the word ‘criminals,’ Lawrence police chief expresses pride in his department
In response to a statement from the Douglas County district attorney criticizing police for using the word “criminals” in social media posts, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart on Thursday — in a two-sentence statement — said he valued transparency and was proud of the professionals in his department.
