Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
